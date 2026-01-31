How a Baltimore Bathroom Remodeler Is Helping Maryland Seniors Avoid Dangerous Falls at Home

BALTIMORE, MD, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath Doctor Bathroom Remodeling, a family-owned remodeling company serving the Baltimore area for over 25 years, is helping seniors across the state reduce the risk of bathroom-related injuries through safe, accessible tub-to-shower conversions. With a focus on aging in place, fall prevention, and one-day installations, Bath Doctor provides seniors and their families with practical solutions to maintain independence and safety at home.

Bathtub to Shower Conversion by Bath Doctor

Falls are a leading cause of injury among older adults in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 36 million falls are reported annually among older adults, and the National Institute on Aging notes that approximately 80% of these incidents occur in the bathroom. As the number of seniors choosing to age in place rises, many families are seeking practical modifications to reduce hazards in high-risk areas of the home.

Bath Doctor Bathroom Remodeling specializes in senior bathroom remodeling, focusing on durable, mold-resistant, and easy-to-maintain acrylic bathroom systems. One of the company’s core offerings is tub-to-shower conversions, which replace traditional bathtubs with walk-in showers designed for accessibility and safety. These conversions are often completed in just one day by in-house installers, providing a fast, minimally disruptive solution for seniors who wish to remain in their homes.

“Bathroom safety is critical for older adults, and many families don’t realize how dangerous a traditional bathtub can be,” said Karen Ward, owner of Bath Doctor. “Our customers frequently tell us that they value our family-owned approach and personalized service. We focus on listening to their needs and designing bathrooms that are not only safe but also comfortable and aesthetically pleasing. Our one-day tub-to-shower conversions help seniors avoid falls while maintaining the home environment they love.”

Bath Doctor’s remodeling process is designed with seniors in mind. Walk-in showers feature low-threshold entries, slip-resistant flooring, and built-in seating, which collectively reduce the risk of slips and falls. By replacing high-walled bathtubs, seniors gain safer, easier access to bathing facilities without relying on additional assistance. This approach supports aging in place, allowing older adults to remain in familiar surroundings while reducing potential injuries.

In addition to their accessibility-focused services, Bath Doctor provides veteran-friendly support, helping qualified individuals navigate available VA benefits for home modifications. This ensures that those who have served can access bathroom safety upgrades without financial strain, reinforcing Bath Doctor’s commitment to community care and inclusion.

Maryland seniors and caregivers have recognized the practical value of these safety-focused renovations. One client, a Baltimore resident, shared, “After my father fell in the bathroom, we knew we had to make a change. Bath Doctor handled everything in one day, and the new shower is easy for him to use. Their team was professional, courteous, and listened to all our concerns. It feels safe and modern at the same time.”

Bath Doctor’s experience and local presence distinguish it from national chains and general contractors. Serving the Baltimore area for more than 25 years, the company maintains in-house installers for consistent quality and timely project completion. Their acrylic bathroom systems are designed to resist mold and staining, simplifying cleaning and long-term maintenance for senior homeowners and caregivers. Acrylic shower panels also allow for fast installation, which is durable and leak-proof, and are much more affordable than tile installation.

The need for senior bathroom remodeling is expected to grow alongside the aging population in Maryland. AARP reports that nearly 90% of seniors wish to age in place, highlighting the increasing demand for accessible home modifications. By offering expert installation and thoughtful design, Bath Doctor ensures that these modifications are both practical and aesthetically appealing, meeting safety requirements without compromising style.

For seniors and families considering bathroom upgrades, Bath Doctor encourages consultation to assess potential hazards and explore solutions. Their approach is designed to educate homeowners on fall prevention strategies while offering practical remodeling options that meet both safety and lifestyle needs. Homeowners can learn more about one-day tub-to-shower conversions and accessible bathroom upgrades by visiting the company website or scheduling a consultation in their Parkville showroom.

About Bath Doctor Bathroom Remodeling

Bath Doctor Bathroom Remodeling is a family-owned company based in Baltimore, Maryland, with more than 25 years of experience in accessible and durable bathroom design. The company specializes in acrylic bathroom systems, including tub-to-shower conversions, walk-in showers, wall surrounds, and other accessible upgrades. Many projects are completed in a single day using in-house installers, ensuring consistent quality and efficiency. Bath Doctor is committed to helping seniors and other homeowners create safe, comfortable, and low-maintenance bathroom spaces that support independence and aging in place.

