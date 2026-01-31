Vacation Homes Face Rising Storm Risks — But Many Coastal Properties Still Rely on Outdated Protection

Ocean City, MD, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As storm activity continues to intensify along the Delmarva Peninsula, coastal homeowners in Maryland and Delaware are increasingly confronting the gap between modern weather risks and the aging infrastructure found in many vacations and second homes. Eastern Shore Window & Door reports that a significant number of coastal properties still rely on outdated windows and doors that were not designed to meet today’s wind, impact, or energy-efficiency standards.

Beach communities such as Ocean City, Maryland, and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, have experienced more frequent wind-driven storms, flooding events, and coastal weather extremes in recent years. Housing data from the National Association of Home Builders shows that nearly half of U.S. homes were built before 1980, and many still contain original window systems that predate current building codes. In coastal environments, prolonged exposure to salt air, humidity, and wind can accelerate wear, further reducing performance during severe weather.

Eastern Shore Window & Door notes that seasonal and second homes are often among the most vulnerable. Many were constructed decades ago and may remain unoccupied for extended periods, delaying upgrades or inspections.

“More than ten years ago, my life and business shifted further east, from Easton to Ocean City,” said Joseph Del Grosso, founder and owner of Eastern Shore Window & Door. “I quickly realized that the products we were already installing exceeded the hurricane codes required in coastal towns across the Eastern Shore. There was a clear and growing need for better home protection services.”

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) guidance identifies window and door protection as a key retrofit strategy for reducing storm-related structural damage. According to FEMA technical advisories, failure at these openings can allow wind and debris to compromise the building envelope, increasing the risk of roof uplift and interior damage.

Impact-resistant windows and doors are engineered with laminated glass and reinforced framing to remain intact during high winds and debris impact. Unlike temporary storm measures, these systems are permanently installed and designed to perform year-round.

“Window and door codes have continued to become more stringent as insurance companies reassess risk in coastal areas,” Del Grosso added. “That shift has reinforced the importance of installing exterior windows and doors that exceed minimum standards.”

Eastern Shore Window & Door offers hurricane-rated window and door systems tested to Miami-Dade standards, which include performance evaluations at wind speeds of up to 200 miles per hour. The company reports growing interest in these products among homeowners seeking long-term durability combined with energy efficiency.

In addition to storm resistance, modern impact-rated windows can improve thermal performance and reduce air leakage. Industry research indicates that laminated glass may also help block ultraviolet radiation, reduce outside noise, and enhance overall security, factors that are increasingly relevant for coastal residences.

Homeowners who have completed upgrades frequently cite installation quality and long-term performance as key considerations. One Delaware homeowner noted that their impact-rated windows “remain sturdy, easy to maintain, and well-suited for high-wind coastal conditions.” At the same time, another highlighted improvement in interior comfort and noise reduction following installation.

Eastern Shore Window & Door provides localized services throughout Delaware beach communities, including window installation near Rehoboth Beach and doors in Rehoboth Beach, DE. In-house professionals complete all installations, and the company maintains full licensing, bonding, and insurance.

As storm patterns continue to evolve along the Eastern Shore and Delaware coastline, industry professionals emphasize the importance of reviewing existing windows and doors to understand how older systems align with current environmental risks. Additional information is available at Eastern Shore Window & Door.

The company operates with a factory-direct pricing model and completes all installations using in-house professionals rather than subcontractors. Eastern Shore Window & Door is licensed, bonded, and insured, and every product is backed by a lifetime, non-prorated, transferable warranty.

Eastern Shore Window & Door is a family-owned business that has served Maryland and Delaware’s coastal homeowners since 1994. The company specializes exclusively in energy-efficient, storm-resistant window and door replacements. Known for craftsmanship, transparency, and long-term customer satisfaction, Eastern Shore Window & Door completes all work using in-house professionals, without subcontractors or inflated retail pricing.

