Chamelo Debuts Lion City: First Smart Eyewear Crafted from Italian Acetate with Prescription-Ready Design at MIDO 2026

MILAN, Jan. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chamelo, the brand shaping a new era of smart eyewear through state-of-the-art technology and modern design, will exhibit at MIDO in Milan, one of the world's largest and most influential global eyewear exhibitions. At the show, Chamelo will debut Lion City, the brand's first smart eyewear frame crafted from premium Italian acetate—bringing tint-adjusting lenses and integrated Bluetooth audio to a classic optical silhouette designed for everyday wear.

Lion City marks the launch of Chamelo's Rx-enabled lifestyle collection: fashion-forward acetate frames with smart functionality and prescription vision built in. Additional prescription-ready acetate designs are planned to follow.

"Glasses are personal. They're part of who you are," said Stephon Marbury, Co-Founder of Chamelo. "With Lion City, we're bringing our technology into frames that look and feel like the high-end eyewear people already love. Italian acetate, smart lenses, prescription-ready—this is what modern eyewear should be."

Lion City

Lion City brings Chamelo's HVL™ tint-adjusting lenses and open-ear audio into a premium Italian acetate frame built for work, travel, and social settings. The square silhouette features beveled edges and refined metal accents in two colorways: Tortoise/Gold and Black/Silver.

Chamelo's Dual Control System puts tint and audio at your fingertips—touch the right temple to cycle through four tint levels (48%–8% VLT), touch the left to control music and calls. Integrated Bluetooth 5.3 audio with dual speakers and microphones delivers crystal-clear sound while maintaining environmental awareness.

Prescription Options:

Available in SPH: -7 to +7, CYL: -2 to +2

Single vision

High-index lenses: 1.67 and 1.74 available

Turnaround: 2-3 weeks

Available direct-to-consumer and through optical retailers



Available March 2026 | $349 |349€ | Prescription: +150–300

NEW Lifestyle Category Rx Releases:

Aura Energy

Aura is Chamelo's color-changing eyewear platform, built around Prismatic™ lens technology that instantly cycles through four colors at the tap of a finger. The new Energy lens option features a warm color palette - clear, yellow, orange, and pink - complementing the existing Calm collection's cool tones. The rimless design keeps the focus on the lens technology, delivering 47 hours of color control and full UV protection in a lightweight, style-forward silhouette.

Available Now | $385 | 385€

by O Aura

by O Aura introduces a new category of wellness-driven lifestyle eyewear, co-created with actor and creator Omari Hardwick. Designed to support the body's natural circadian rhythm, by O replaces the multiple tinted glasses biohackers typically rely on with a single adaptive frame. A simple tap transitions the lenses through four blue-light states - 55% to 95% blocking - to help maintain alertness during the day, ease into evening, and protect melatonin before sleep. Built on Chamelo's rimless Aura platform, by O delivers 47 hours of color control, UV400 protection, and a minimalist profile that blends performance, wellness, and style in one seamless design. Available March 2026 | $385++ | 385€ ++

Aura Audio

Aura Audio builds on the Aura platform by integrating premium open-ear audio while maintaining the same Prismatic™ color-changing lens options. Wearers can choose Calm or Energy lenses, with dual speakers and microphones enabling immersive sound and clear calls without blocking environmental awareness.

Available Now | $485 | 485€

For more information on the full line of Chamelo eyewear, visit www.chamelo.com

About Chamelo

Chamelo is a next-generation eyewear brand merging cutting-edge liquid-crystal technology with contemporary design. Known for its instantly adjustable HVL™ smart-tint lenses and Prismatic™ color-changing technology, Chamelo creates eyewear that adapts to light, lifestyle, and personal expression with a single touch. From audio-enabled streetwear frames to ultra-light integrated designs, Chamelo blends innovation, culture, and craftsmanship to redefine what modern eyewear can be. Headquartered in New York with creators and collaborators around the world, Chamelo continues to push the boundaries of wearable technology, inviting everyone to Be different. See different.

