IronWallet Introduces Next-Generation Multi-Chain Crypto Wallet With Gasless Transactions and Privacy-First Security

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IronWallet, a rapidly expanding non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet platform, today announced advancements in multi-chain support, gasless transactions, and enhanced privacy controls designed to address longstanding challenges in digital asset management. The platform enables users to securely store, send, receive, and swap tokens across major blockchain networks without requiring native gas tokens or lengthy identity verification processes.

Cryptocurrency users have historically faced friction when moving assets between blockchains, including high and unpredictable network fees, reliance on traditional bridge protocols, and the need to hold multiple native tokens to cover gas costs. IronWallet’s innovative solution simplifies the process, offering a unified wallet experience that supports over 10,000 tokens on leading networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Solana, Tron, and others.

Gasless Transactions and Multi-Chain Flexibility

IronWallet’s gasless transaction model allows users to send and swap assets without holding native tokens such as ETH, BNB, or SOL for fees. Instead, transaction fees are deducted directly from the token being transferred, reducing barriers and the risk of failed transfers due to insufficient native token balances. This approach streamlines cross-chain activity for both casual and advanced users.

The platform’s multi-chain architecture consolidates digital asset management into a single interface, eliminating the need for multiple wallet apps or intermediary bridges. This integration supports a broad array of tokens across disparate blockchains, enhancing accessibility and reducing complexity for users with diversified portfolios.

Privacy-First and Non-Custodial Security

IronWallet is designed as a non-custodial wallet, meaning users retain full control of their private keys and seed phrases, which are stored locally on their devices. The platform explicitly avoids the collection of personal data and does not require Know-Your-Customer (KYC) verification, preserving user anonymity and financial privacy. This feature is particularly significant for users in regions with restrictive financial systems or heightened privacy concerns.

User-Friendly Design With NFC Key Backup

In addition to its software functionality, IronWallet offers physical NFC backup cards that securely store seed phrases. These NFC cards enable wallet restoration if a device is lost or replaced, providing an additional layer of protection compared to traditional paper backups.

The application also supports seamless migration from other wallets, allowing users to import existing seed phrases from popular solutions such as MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Phantom, and others without asset loss.

About IronWallet

IronWallet is a non-custodial mobile and desktop cryptocurrency wallet focused on security, privacy, and ease of use. Supporting thousands of tokens across multiple blockchain networks, IronWallet provides users with a comprehensive suite of tools to manage, transfer, and swap digital assets while maintaining full control of their private keys. The platform’s privacy-centric design eliminates registration requirements and identity verification, empowering users to transact with autonomy and peace of mind.

For more information or to download IronWallet, visit https://ironwallet.io/ .

Media Contact

https://ironwallet.io

Fabian Muller, Marketing Executive

pr@ironwallet.io

