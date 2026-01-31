Five Global Megatrends Highlighted at Open Dialogue Expert Forum at the Russia National Centre

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, Jan. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Dialogues were held for the first time within the Open Dialogue framework at the Russia National Centre in Moscow on 30 January. The forum focused on five major megatrends shaping global economic, technological, and social development, bringing together international experts to explore how these forces will influence societies and industries in the decades ahead.





Organized by the Russia National Centre in partnership with the Centre for Cross-Industry Expertise "The Third Rome" and supported by the Presidential Executive Office, the forum brought together experts from around the world to discuss economic, technological, and social transformations.

Maksim Oreshkin, Deputy Head of the Russian Executive Administration for Global Trends, presented five key megatrends that, he said, are already shaping global development and will continue to influence the world in the coming decades.

"By 2026, Open Dialogue has become an international platform uniting experts from across the world to discuss the future of the planet, the global economy, and society," Oreshkin said. "Understanding these processes is essential for preparing for change and leveraging it in the interests of nations and, above all, people. Today, I will focus on five key megatrends — while not treating artificial intelligence as a separate trend, because it has already become an integral part of our lives."

1. A New Global Economic Paradigm: Globalisation 2.0

A shift from traditional globalisation to a more decentralised system was described. BRICS+ countries now play a growing role in the global economy, technological development, and demographic trends, while the Global South is increasingly engaging in direct trade and national-currency settlements.

"Globalisation hasn't ended; it has changed," Oreshkin said. "Sovereignty — at state, social, and economic levels — is now the key to competitiveness. Only countries that preserve all three levels can lead in a multipolar world."

China, the USA, India, and Russia are identified as major global powers, while highlighting emerging growth centres such as Indonesia and "connector countries" like the United Arab Emirates. Digital platforms and decentralised networks are also becoming independent participants in the world economy.

2. Platformisation and Institutional Automation

The second megatrend highlights the rise of platforms and automation across all sectors. Platforms and algorithms are increasingly shaping decision-making in healthcare, education, finance, trade, and beyond.

"Platform solutions enhance efficiency and reduce transaction costs through self-adjusting algorithms," Oreshkin said. "Countries without technological sovereignty risk becoming dependent on external platforms, which can have strategic consequences during conflicts."

3. Transformation of the Global Financial System

It was noted that traditional financial models face mounting challenges, including rising public debt, widening inequality, and geopolitical fragmentation. Technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and digital platforms are creating alternative financial mechanisms, including decentralised finance.

"The traditional model of cross-border payments is under pressure. Decentralised systems and digital technologies are reshaping the financial system," he said.

4. Demographic Shifts and Challenges

The fourth megatrend concerns global population dynamics. Global fertility rates have fallen sharply, with some countries facing critical declines. By the end of the 21st century, the working-age population may shrink significantly, while the proportion of elderly people rises, placing pressure on pension systems and social services.

"Even in Africa, the ratio of elderly to working-age population will rise to 30%, and globally to 56%," Oreshkin explained. "Education demand will decrease, but healthcare and social service needs will grow. These interconnected trends will amplify each other."

5. Human Capital Development in the Technological Era

The final megatrend focuses on human capital in a rapidly changing technological environment.

Autonomous systems, digital platforms, and artificial intelligence are transforming education, work, and healthcare, while biotechnologies expand human capabilities.

"AI is both a challenge and an opportunity," Oreshkin said. "It allows personalized learning paths and supports teachers.

Professions are changing: mid-level specialists will be in demand, and companies must retrain employees from junior positions. The social sphere will also evolve, ensuring active longevity in the new demographic era."

Global Perspective

Throughout the presentation, Oreshkin illustrated each trend with real-life examples from different continents: a manager from Asia, a farmer from Africa, and a homemaker from Eastern Europe. He highlighted that innovations in Africa could improve education and healthcare, Eastern Europe may see rising living standards and more efficient social systems, and Asia will require reskilling to meet changing labor demands.

"The world has entered a period of significant change in finance, demography, and other spheres. States, companies, and individuals must be prepared. Those who understand and adapt will shape the future," Oreshkin concluded.

Open Dialogue on Air

This year, Open Dialogue introduced a podcast format — Open Dialogue on Air — featuring global experts discussing key trends in international development. Participants include award-winning Chinese sci-fi writer Chen Qiufan, Dr. Selina Neri of the Future Readiness Academy, Dr. Rais Hussin of EMIR Research (Malaysia), Prof. Wang Feng of UC Irvine, and global strategist Dr. Parag Khanna.

First held in April 2025 at the Russia National Centre, the Open Dialogue brought together over 3,000 experts from dozens of countries. By presidential decree, it will now be held annually.

