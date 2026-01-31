TiffinStash Launches New Multi-Cuisine Taste Drives in Response to Growing Customer Demand





TiffinStash Weekly Taste Drive features five tiffins from five different sellers, delivered fresh across five consecutive days.

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiffinStash, Canada’s first multi-seller tiffin marketplace for home-style meal subscriptions, today announced the launch of four new Multi-Cuisine Weekly Taste Drives, expanding its flagship Taste Drive offering after seeing strong and sustained customer demand for variety-led meal discovery.

The newly launched Taste Drives are now available to customers across the Greater Toronto Area and build on the success of TiffinStash’s existing Weekly Taste Drive program that allows customers to enjoy five tiffins from five different sellers in just one order

Responding to How Customers Actually Order

Taste Drive was originally introduced as a trial-first concept—designed to help customers sample meals from different sellers before converting to a monthly subscription with their preferred kitchen.

However, customer behaviour revealed a different insight.

“We saw customers ordering Taste Drives again and again—not just to trial, but because they genuinely enjoyed having a different seller and cuisine every day,” said Shruti Shah, Co-founder of TiffinStash. “That told us variety itself was the value.”

Four New Taste Drives Now Live

In response, TiffinStash has launched four new Multi-Cuisine Weekly Taste Drives, allowing customers to enjoy five days of meals from five different sellers within a single curated theme.

The newly launched Taste Drives include:

Together, these offerings reflect how customers across the GTA prefer to explore home-style food—through flexibility, comparison, and daily variety.

All Weekly Taste Drives are available at:

https://tiffinstash.com/collections/taste-drive.

Marketplace Advantage Enables Variety at Scale

Taste Drive is made possible by TiffinStash’s multi-seller marketplace model, which allows meals from different sellers and locations to be coordinated into one seamless weekly experience.

“An individual seller can offer menu variety,” Shah added. “But only a marketplace can offer seller-to-seller variety—where today’s meal comes from one kitchen and tomorrow’s from another, without any extra effort from the customer.”

 Explore all Taste Drive options here: List of all Taste Drive

What’s Next

Building on the growing popularity of Weekly Taste Drives, TiffinStash is also exploring a 10-day Taste Drive format, which would feature meals from 10 different sellers and cuisines in a single order. Further details will be shared closer to launch.

About TiffinStash

Launched in 2021, TiffinStash is a Toronto-based marketplace connecting customers with diverse multi cuisine tiffin sellers. The platform offers flexible, daily deliveries of freshly prepared tiffins across the GTA, with customizable subscription plans and free delivery. TiffinStash also provides catering services for events and large gatherings. By enabling sellers to list their services, TiffinStash offers a modern solution to a cherished tradition, delivering quality home-style meals to customers across the region. For more information, visit www.tiffinstash.com or follow TiffinStash on Instagram.

TiffinStash Delivery Areas

Now delivering across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), including: Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Scarborough, North York, East York, Thornhill, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Oakville, Milton, Bowmanville, Courtice, Maple, Burlington

