In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Gregg Blanchard of Palm Beach Gardens Explains Auto Coverage Needs

How much auto insurance do I need in Florida? That’s the question many drivers face as they try to balance legal requirements with real-world protection. A new HelloNation article offers a detailed explanation of how Florida’s auto insurance laws work and why meeting the minimum may not be enough—especially for drivers in areas like Palm Beach Gardens.

The article explores how Florida’s minimum auto insurance requirements, while technically compliant, can leave drivers financially exposed. It points out that many people choose basic coverage because it keeps premiums low, but this choice may not reflect today’s driving conditions, including congested roads, higher vehicle values, and rising medical costs.

According to the article, Florida law requires drivers to carry personal injury protection and property damage liability coverage. However, these limits are relatively low and haven't increased to match the costs of vehicle repairs or medical bills. The piece highlights how personal injury protection in Florida may only cover a fraction of the expenses if an accident leads to emergency care or hospitalization. Even minor collisions can lead to out-of-pocket expenses if coverage limits are exceeded.

As outlined in the article, vehicle repairs are more expensive now due to advanced technology like sensors and specialty materials. With many newer and luxury vehicles common on Palm Beach Gardens roads, standard property damage liability might fall short if you're involved in a crash. The article uses this context to stress how recommended auto insurance coverage can help fill those financial gaps.

The HelloNation article also discusses the risks of liability exposure. It explains that minimum coverage doesn’t include bodily injury liability, which could leave a driver personally responsible for medical costs if they’re at fault in a serious accident. For drivers with savings, property, or future income to protect, this risk can be substantial. The article states that adding bodily injury coverage can help shield personal assets from lawsuits and large claims.

Uninsured motorist coverage is another focus in the article. Many Florida drivers carry minimal insurance—or none at all—which increases the need for protection in the event of a collision with an underinsured motorist. The article emphasizes how this type of coverage can be especially valuable in high-traffic areas like Palm Beach Gardens, where the likelihood of encountering such drivers is higher.

Gregg Blanchard, Insurance Expert of Palm Beach Gardens, is featured in the piece as someone helping drivers understand the practical differences between legal and recommended coverage. The article suggests that drivers base their policy limits on factors like the value of their vehicle, daily commute, and personal financial situation. It advises regular reviews of insurance policies to keep pace with rising costs and changing needs.

The article concludes that the goal of having recommended auto insurance coverage is not to overinsure, but to ensure protection against common scenarios that could otherwise result in high out-of-pocket expenses. It calls attention to the need for Floridians to reevaluate their policies rather than assume that meeting the minimum is enough.

