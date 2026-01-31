Dallas Criminal Defense Lawyer Explains: Tilak Jewelers in Irving & Saima Jewelers in Frisco, TX  Indictment

Dallas TX, Jan. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thursday, January 29, 2026, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office executed search and arrest warrants involving two Indian-owned jewelry stores: Saima Jewelers in Frisco and Tilak Jewelers in Irving. Multiple media outlets reported that millions of dollars in cash and gold were seized from the businesses.

The operations were part of an ongoing investigation into alleged elder fraud, in which about 200 or more victims were contacted, initially by email, and told that they were the subject of a criminal investigation. The victims were then told that they could only avoid arrest if they turned over gold or other items to a person posing as acting with law enforcement. According to Collin County, “couriers” would receive the items from the victims and would often bring them to the jewelry stores, where they were melted down into jewelry, such as bracelets, for further sale or to send out of the country.

Few details are known about the specific evidence or charges against the jewelry store owners. It is possible that they were directly involved in planning and/or executing the scheme to defraud the elderly victims, but this seems unlikely. It is more likely that they are being prosecuted for receiving stolen property or for engaging in organized criminal activity involving stolen property.

In Texas, it is not a crime to receive stolen property unless you know that it is stolen. This means that prosecutors must prove not only that the property was stolen, but also that the accused knew that the property was stolen.

However, there are specific laws concerning persons in the business of buying or selling used or secondhand personal property that might apply to these jewelry stores. For these types of businesses, section 31.03(c)(3) of the Texas Penal Code states that there is a presumption that the person knows an item is stolen if the person paid $25.00 or more for it (or property of equivalent value) and if the person knowingly or recklessly failed to maintain records of the transaction, including information about the seller, the item, and a signed warranty from the seller that the seller had the right to possess the item.

For a criminal defense lawyer, it will be critical to know whether the jewelry stores complied with the record-keeping requirements. If they did not, this does not automatically mean they will be found guilty, but it means it will be an uphill battle to avoid a conviction.

The Indian-American community as a whole has certainly been the target of negative publicity from H1B visa fraud investigations against specific individuals and companies. There has been some speculation that this investigation into the Indian-owned jewelry stores could have been influenced by the national origin of the persons accused. Not enough is known at this point about the facts of the investigation, but this is an issue that is worthy of consideration.

