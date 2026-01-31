Former NYSE Specialist Floor Trader from Goldman Sachs and His Student Teach SPX Zero DTE Options Trading in 14-Day Masterclass

George Town, Cayman Islands, Jan. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What happens when a former Goldman Sachs and New York Stock Exchange trader mentors a serial entrepreneur with 25 years of programming and data analytics experience? The answer is Q ALGO 9.1 — a comprehensive trading system now available through Coffee With Q - IKIGAI Trading Academy's Zero DTE SPY & SPX Masterclass.

Learn more about the program here: https://www.coffeewithq.org/gp/

Just one year ago, Qamar "Q" Zaman had never traded. Today, alongside his mentor Gary P, he has built what they call "the future of scalping" for zero-day-to-expiration options and ES futures.

"After 9 months of sleepless nights — learning, failing, adjusting — Gary kept me sharp," said Zaman. "He became more than a mentor. He became a mirror. Gary is a position trader, but I needed something different. I wanted to trade 1–2 hours a day, max. So with his guidance and my own research, I built IKIGAI."

Two Worlds Collide: Wall Street Meets Silicon Valley

Gary Paccagnini brings decades of institutional trading experience from the floors of Goldman Sachs and the New York Stock Exchange. Zaman brings a different kind of expertise — one forged through building banking software at age 15, programming COBOL systems for Channel Islands banks, and consulting on ERP projects for big banks.

Zaman's career spans building ERP & MRP applications using Oracle, Microsoft, and Motorola, plus four years as an Adjunct Associate Professor of Finance and Economics in the Cayman Islands. His 25-year journey in technical SEO and digital marketing taught him one critical skill: how to analyze data and find patterns others miss.

The Q ALGO 9.1 System Features:

Time Pressure Dashboard — Real-time Q1, Q2, Q3 signal alignment across six timeframes (1D, 4H, 1H, 15M, 5M, 3M)

— Real-time Q1, Q2, Q3 signal alignment across six timeframes (1D, 4H, 1H, 15M, 5M, 3M) Smart Money Detection — Institutional order flow pattern recognition

— Institutional order flow pattern recognition Volume Flow Scanner — Live buyer/seller percentage breakdowns

— Live buyer/seller percentage breakdowns Multi-Timeframe Confluence — Visual alignment signals showing trading structure. NO BUY or SELL Recommendations. We teach students how to study data.

— Visual alignment signals showing trading structure. NO BUY or SELL Recommendations. We teach students how to study data. IKIGAI Philosophy Integration

The 14-Day Masterclass

The Zero DTE SPY & SPX Masterclass includes 19 hours of live instruction, lab sessions during market hours, two private sessions with Gary P, and a viva voce final examination. Students who pass gain access to the full Q ALGO VIP suite.

"If an indicator alone could make you rich, everyone would be a billionaire," Zaman noted. "This isn't a get-rich program. It's a way for you to learn a skill and make a decent living — on your terms. My dad always said: Learn from history. History is our teacher. Instead of making our mistakes, you learn from them."

Options traders seeking a structured, data-driven approach to zero-DTE trading can explore the program at coffeewithq.org/gp.

As of the release date, January 31st, 2026, the program has successfully educated over 25 students in just 45 days.

If you are a intraday trader who is struggling and wish to learn and master reading the zero-day-to-expiration SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and S&P 500 INDEX SP: .INX options, and trade with greater objectivity, you can find more information about this program here: https://www.coffeewithq.org/gp/

About IKIGAI Trading Academy

IKIGAI Trading Academy provides systematic trading education combining institutional knowledge with proprietary algo. Founded by Qamar Zaman a programmer, data analyst, and entrepreneur who survived Hurricane Ivan in 2004 and rebuilt his career from the ground up. The IKIGAI philosophy means "reason for being" — where passion, skill, market need, and income intersect.

About Gary Paccagnini

Gary P is a former Goldman Sachs and New York Stock Exchange trader with decades of institutional trading experience. He serves as lead mentor for the Zero DTE Masterclass, providing mentorship.

Media Contact: IKIGAI Trading Academy / Coffee With Q Qamar Zaman

https://www.coffeewithq.org

support@storytellers.ky