Former NYSE Specialist Floor Trader from Goldman Sachs and His Student Teach SPX Zero DTE Options Trading in 14-Day Masterclass

George Town, Cayman Islands, Jan. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
What happens when a former Goldman Sachs and New York Stock Exchange trader mentors a serial entrepreneur with 25 years of programming and data analytics experience? The answer is Q ALGO 9.1 — a comprehensive trading system now available through Coffee With Q - IKIGAI Trading Academy's Zero DTE SPY & SPX Masterclass.
Learn more about the program here: https://www.coffeewithq.org/gp/
Just one year ago, Qamar "Q" Zaman had never traded. Today, alongside his mentor Gary P, he has built what they call "the future of scalping" for zero-day-to-expiration options and ES futures.
"After 9 months of sleepless nights — learning, failing, adjusting — Gary kept me sharp," said Zaman. "He became more than a mentor. He became a mirror. Gary is a position trader, but I needed something different. I wanted to trade 1–2 hours a day, max. So with his guidance and my own research, I built IKIGAI."
Two Worlds Collide: Wall Street Meets Silicon Valley
Gary Paccagnini brings decades of institutional trading experience from the floors of Goldman Sachs and the New York Stock Exchange. Zaman brings a different kind of expertise — one forged through building banking software at age 15, programming COBOL systems for Channel Islands banks, and consulting on ERP projects for big banks.
Zaman's career spans building ERP & MRP applications using Oracle, Microsoft, and Motorola, plus four years as an Adjunct Associate Professor of Finance and Economics in the Cayman Islands. His 25-year journey in technical SEO and digital marketing taught him one critical skill: how to analyze data and find patterns others miss.
The Q ALGO 9.1 System Features:
- Time Pressure Dashboard — Real-time Q1, Q2, Q3 signal alignment across six timeframes (1D, 4H, 1H, 15M, 5M, 3M)
- Smart Money Detection — Institutional order flow pattern recognition
- Volume Flow Scanner — Live buyer/seller percentage breakdowns
- Multi-Timeframe Confluence — Visual alignment signals showing trading structure. NO BUY or SELL Recommendations. We teach students how to study data.
- IKIGAI Philosophy Integration
The 14-Day Masterclass
The Zero DTE SPY & SPX Masterclass includes 19 hours of live instruction, lab sessions during market hours, two private sessions with Gary P, and a viva voce final examination. Students who pass gain access to the full Q ALGO VIP suite.
"If an indicator alone could make you rich, everyone would be a billionaire," Zaman noted. "This isn't a get-rich program. It's a way for you to learn a skill and make a decent living — on your terms. My dad always said: Learn from history. History is our teacher. Instead of making our mistakes, you learn from them."
Options traders seeking a structured, data-driven approach to zero-DTE trading can explore the program at coffeewithq.org/gp.
As of the release date, January 31st, 2026, the program has successfully educated over 25 students in just 45 days.
If you are a intraday trader who is struggling and wish to learn and master reading the zero-day-to-expiration SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and S&P 500 INDEX SP: .INX options, and trade with greater objectivity, you can find more information about this program here: https://www.coffeewithq.org/gp/
About IKIGAI Trading Academy
IKIGAI Trading Academy provides systematic trading education combining institutional knowledge with proprietary algo. Founded by Qamar Zaman a programmer, data analyst, and entrepreneur who survived Hurricane Ivan in 2004 and rebuilt his career from the ground up. The IKIGAI philosophy means "reason for being" — where passion, skill, market need, and income intersect.
About Gary Paccagnini
Gary P is a former Goldman Sachs and New York Stock Exchange trader with decades of institutional trading experience. He serves as lead mentor for the Zero DTE Masterclass, providing mentorship.
Media Contact: IKIGAI Trading Academy / Coffee With Q Qamar Zaman
|This is not investment advisory. I'm not calling trades. I'm teaching you to think.
Trading futures and options involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The IKIGAI Algo and any associated indicators, tools, or educational materials are provided for informational and educational purposes only and do not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. You should consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any trading decisions. Q Levels and affiliated parties are not registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, or financial planners. By participating in this program, you acknowledge that you are solely responsible for your own trading decisions and any resulting gains or losses. No guarantees of profit or specific results are made or implied. All sales are final. Please trade responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.
Comprehensive Risk Disclosure and Disclaimer for Trading Education
IMPORTANT EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL DISCLAIMER
The content provided, including but not limited to, the instruction, analysis, indicators, and tools like the IKIGAI Algo and its associated materials, is strictly for informational and educational purposes only. My intention is not to dispense investment advice or to call specific trades; rather, I aim to teach you a framework and methodology—to teach you how to think—critically and independently about the markets. Significant Risk Warning for Futures and Options Trading
Trading in futures contracts and options on futures involves substantial risk of loss and is absolutely not suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage that is often inherent in futures and options trading can work both for and against you. Before deciding to participate in any futures or options market, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a total loss of your initial margin funds, and in some cases, even more than your initial deposit. Therefore, you should only risk capital you can afford to lose. Please trade responsibly. No Guarantees of Profit or Future Results
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Any hypothetical, simulated, or actual performance results presented are subject to the inherent limitations of trading and market volatility. No guarantee of profit, specific trading results, or any particular rate of return is made or implied. Market conditions change rapidly, and trading methodologies that have been successful in the past may not be so in the future. Non-Advisory Status and Client Responsibility
Q Levels and all affiliated parties (including the instructor/author) are not registered investment advisors (RIAs), broker-dealers, or financial planners with any regulatory authority (such as the SEC or FINRA). The provision of educational materials does not create a fiduciary or professional relationship between us and any participant. We do not provide personalized financial, investment, legal, tax, or trading advice.
You are solely responsible for your own trading decisions and any resulting gains, losses, or liabilities incurred. It is your responsibility to consult with a qualified, registered financial advisor, licensed broker, or other professional before engaging in any trading activity or making any investment decisions. Terms of Participation and Purchase, By participating in this educational program, accessing the IKIGAI Algo, or utilizing any associated tools, you explicitly acknowledge and agree to the terms outlined in this disclaimer.