ThinkCareBelieve has published an article about Week 54 of America under the leadership of the Trump 2.0 Administration. As freezing temperatures hit America this week, the economy was still blazing hot with the S&P hitting 7,000 for the first time ever. Good solid growth rate, low inflation, great 4Q2025 numbers and we have a new Head of the Fed. American steel prodution is now officially stronger than Japan, and American Energy is booming. Natural gas production is bigger than Russia, China and Iran combined. Oil and gas lease sales are more than the entire 4 years of the Biden Administration. ThinkCareBelieve's article has information about the launch of the Trump accounts with a million Americans signing up for them in just this first week and all is being set for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington DC this summer for America's 250th Birthday Celebration.

The National Fraud Enforcement Division of the Department of Justice is now on the trail of Fraudsters in America, and there are plenty of them. According to President Trump, there is $19 Billion worth of fraud just in Minnesota, so far. ThankCareBelieve's article has the latest on many fraud investigations going on in America right now.

The article has interviews of First Lady Melania Trump for Melania The Movie which premiered at the Trump Kennedy Center. She spoke about the importance of maintaining human creativity while using AI as a tool, the importance of supporting older foster children as they become old enough to live on their own, and the importance of unity and healing from trauma. President Trump signed an Executive Order on the Great American Recovery Initiative, a better way the healing process of addiction through better federal programs across agencies for prevention, treatment, recovery support, and re-entry. Helping the public understand that addiction is a chronic medical condition and it is treatable. Better understanding, better programs for addiction recovery will save lives and families, making communities healthier. Thanks to President Trump, drug overdose deaths are down 23.3%, roughly 29,000 have been saved from a horrible overdose death. That is worth celebrating.

Important work this Week 54 of the Trump Administration. Although this week brought freezing temperatures across the country, the economy remains exceptionally strong with unprecedented record-setting performance, while the Department of Justice's National Fraud Enforcement initiative advances rapidly in pursuing fraudsters.





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

