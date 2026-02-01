CVNA STOCK ALERT: Carvana Co. Investors are Encouraged to Act in Securities Investigation into Gotham Report – Contact BFA Law if You Lost Money

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Why is Carvana Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

Carvana is being investigated for violations of the federal securities laws following a significant stock drop resulting from claims of accounting improprieties. The decline in Carvana’s stock price caused significant losses to investors.

Carvana is an online e-commerce platform and used-car retailer that allows customers to buy, sell, or finance vehicles entirely online. A significant portion of Carvana’s revenue comes from its ability to sell vehicles online and originate auto loans, which are subsequently securitized or sold to external parties.

BFA is investigating whether Carvana overstated its earnings and improperly accounted for related party transactions.

Why did Carvana’s Stock Drop?

On January 28, 2026, during market hours, Gotham City Research LLC issued a report titled “Carvana: Bridgecrest and the Undisclosed Transactions and Debts.” The Gotham City report stated that Carvana’s results are deeply intertwined with a network of related party entities controlled by Ernest Garcia II, including DriveTime, Bridgecrest, and GoFi. It further stated that this structure is supported by evidence of loan‑level intermingling and accounting irregularities. The report concludes that these hidden relationships overstated Carvana’s earnings by over $1 billion and poses substantial risks to investors.

On this news, the price of Carvana stock dropped over 20%, from $474.06 per share at open on January 28, 2026 to a low of $374.55 per share.

