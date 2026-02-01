Mutuum Finance Reports Over 835M MUTM Sold Out and 300% Growth Since Early 2025





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital finance landscape is shifting toward a major turning point in early 2026. While many legacy projects struggle to find new momentum, a quiet storm is brewing in the decentralized lending sector. Savvy investors are moving away from speculative assets and looking for platforms that offer real code and working tools. A new protocol is now emerging from its development phase and stepping into the light. The timing is vital. As the market searches for the next big breakout, those who recognize the signs of technical readiness are positioning themselves early. A major window of opportunity is closing fast, and the next few weeks could define the winners of this new cycle.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a non-custodial ecosystem that changes how users interact with their digital assets. It will allow people to access liquidity or earn yield without ever having to sell their holdings. The project prepares a dual-market model to provide maximum flexibility. This includes a Peer-to-Contract (P2C) system for instant liquidity and a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace for custom lending deals.

The response from the global community has been massive. So far, the project has raised more than $20.1 million in funding. The number of individual holders has also surged past 19,000, showing deep trust in the protocol’s vision. This level of participation is rare for an unlisted asset and signals strong market confidence as the project nears its official launch.

Structured Growth and Early Performance

The MUTM token serves as the heart of this growing ecosystem. Participation is currently managed through a structured presale that began in early 2025. Back then, the initial entry price was just $0.01. Since that time, the project has moved through several stages, and the token price has surged by 300% to its current level of $0.04.

We are now in Phase 7, which is one of the final stages before the token hits the open market. This phase represents a specific portion of the total supply allocation and offers a final chance to join before the next price jump. To keep the community active, the project also runs a unique 24-hour leaderboard. Every day, the top daily contributor is rewarded with a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens, ensuring that the most dedicated supporters are recognized.





Token Supply and Accessibility

Mutuum Finance operates with a fixed total supply of 4 billion tokens. To ensure a fair and broad distribution, 45.5% of the supply—approximately 1.82 billion tokens—has been allocated specifically for the presale. The speed of the sell-out has been impressive. More than 835 million tokens have already been sold, meaning nearly half of the entire presale inventory is gone.

Joining the project is simple and accessible. Unlike many early-stage launches that only allow complex crypto transfers, Mutuum Finance supports direct card payments. This removes the barriers for new investors and has helped the project capture global attention. Whether using crypto or a bank card, the process is designed to be fast and secure for every participant.

V1 Launch and Roadmap Phase 2 Momentum

The project has officially entered a high-energy period with the activation of its V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This milestone proves that the lending and borrowing code is functional and ready for public use. During this current roadmap phase, the team successfully completed a full audit with Halborn Security and maintained a high 90/100 score from CertiK.

The V1 release features essential tools like liquidity pools, mtTokens, and an automated liquidator bot. Seeing these features live has created a massive wave of interest. With Phase 7 selling out rapidly, the window to access the $0.04 price is closing. As Mutuum Finance prepares for its full mainnet debut, it is quickly becoming a top crypto pick for the 2026 DeFi cycle.