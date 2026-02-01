The Unbreakable Protocol Launches a 12-Week Recovery Program for High-Performing Men Navigating Breakups and Divorce

New York City, NY, Feb. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Unbreakable Protocol, a 12-week recovery program for high-performing men, has just launched to introduce a structured approach to navigating breakups or divorce. Built for executives, entrepreneurs, and senior professionals, the program offers a defined roadmap aimed at restoring focus and preventing the productivity decline that often accompanies relationship loss.

The Unbreakable Protocol was developed by Alexander Lee, a former attorney, after observing a consistent pattern among high achievers experiencing breakups. Many, he states, enter a state of “functional freeze.” They remain outwardly capable but internally crippled by emotional shock, disrupted sleep, cognitive overload, and poor decision-making.

“High-performing men are often expected to remain operational regardless of what is happening in their personal lives,” said Lee. “In many cases, stepping away is not an option. The Unbreakable Protocol was built to provide structure during a period when focus, sleep, and clarity are often compromised.”

The program is based on research demonstrating that heartbreak can activate neural pathways associated with addiction, stress response, and withdrawal. These disruptions can impair concentration, sleep, emotional regulation, and decision-making – factors that carry real implications for individuals responsible for teams, budgets, or high-stakes business outcomes.

The impact is reflected in broader trends. A 2016 study published in the Journal of Neurophysiology found that viewing images of a former romantic partner activated the same rewards systems in the brain associated with substance withdrawal, supporting the idea that heartbreak can behave like a form of neurological dependency, particularly in individuals who are accustomed to high control and predictability. A 2022 University of Minnesota study also found that almost 44% of individuals undergoing divorce agreed or strongly agreed that the process had a negative impact on their job or career.

“These cognitive disruptions can quietly erode performance,” Lee explained. “Decision fatigue, impulsivity, and emotional volatility are not just personal issues, they have real consequences for leaders responsible for teams, budgets, and strategic outcomes.”

The Unbreakable Protocol was developed with this intersection in mind: the emotional and neurological toll of a breakup and the real-world consequences it can have for individuals in high-pressure roles.

Key Benefits of The Unbreakable Protocol Include:

Helps restore focus and mental clarity during the disruption caused by breakups or divorce by introducing structured routines and cognitive stabilization practices designed to reduce overwhelm and mental fatigue.

Provides a defined framework to maintain performance and decision-making while participants continue to meet professional responsibilities, helping reduce the risk of reactive or impaired choices during high-stress periods.

Addresses stress-related cognitive patterns linked to heartbreak by focusing on behavior, pacing, and attention management rather than relying on talk-based methods alone.

Designed for discretion, allowing participants to engage privately without drawing attention to personal challenges or compromising professional reputation or standing.

Supports career continuity and stability during a period that commonly leads to reduced productivity, absenteeism, or long-term professional setbacks.





The Unbreakable Protocol reframes heartbreak as a neurological disruption that require timebound recovery approach rather than open-ended emotional processing. It steers away from traditional talk therapy by focusing on what it describes as “unplugging the addiction center” – interrupting compulsive cognition loops that can impair focus and performance. It emphasizes behavioral pacing, cognitive stabilization, and practical systems intended to support rapid, functional recovery. The goal is not to suppress emotion but to prevent emotional overload from hijacking performance during a critical period.

“This program is about protecting what men have spent years building,” Lee added. “Careers, reputations, and self-respect can quietly erode during a breakup if there’s no structure in place. The Unbreakable Protocol helps men move through loss without losing themselves in the process.”

More information about The Unbreakable Protocol can be found at http://www.highconflictdynamics.com.





