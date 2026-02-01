BexBack Launches No-KYC Crypto Perpetual Futures Trading with 100x Leverage and 100% Deposit Bonus

SINGAPORE, Feb. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 31, 2026, the cryptocurrency market experienced a sharp pullback, with Bitcoin briefly falling to $76,000 and Ethereum dropping to $2,250. The sudden correction significantly increased market volatility, pushing traders to seek more flexible and capital-efficient trading tools to navigate both downside risk and rebound opportunities.

Against this backdrop, global crypto derivatives platform BexBack announced the launch of its core trading offering: no-KYC crypto perpetual futures trading with up to 100x leverage, complemented by a 100% deposit bonus designed to enhance margin efficiency during volatile market conditions.

Market Volatility Drives Demand for Perpetual Futures

As major cryptocurrencies experienced rapid price swings, many traders turned to perpetual futures as a preferred instrument. Unlike spot trading, perpetual contracts allow traders to take both long and short positions without holding the underlying asset, offering greater flexibility during sharp market moves.

BexBack currently supports perpetual futures trading on more than 50 digital assets, including BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, and XRP, enabling traders to respond dynamically to both declining and recovering market trends.

100x Leverage: Enhancing Capital Efficiency

BexBack offers traders access to up to 100x leverage, allowing them to control significantly larger positions with relatively smaller amounts of capital. In fast-moving markets such as those seen at the end of January, leverage enables experienced traders to deploy strategies more efficiently and capitalize on short-term price movements.

While high leverage amplifies potential returns, BexBack emphasizes that it should be used with appropriate risk management, particularly during periods of heightened volatility.

100% Deposit Bonus Strengthens Margin Buffer





To support leveraged trading, BexBack provides a 100% deposit bonus, granting users bonus funds equal to their deposit amount as additional trading margin.

If a trader deposits 1 BTC, BexBack provides an additional 1 BTC as bonus margin, capped at up to 10 BTC.

The deposit bonus cannot be withdrawn directly, but it can be used to:

Open larger positions

Increase margin flexibility

Improve resilience against short-term price fluctuations



This structure allows traders to operate with greater confidence when markets move aggressively.

No-KYC Access for Faster Global Participation

BexBack’s no-KYC registration and trading model removes traditional onboarding barriers, allowing users to start trading quickly without submitting identity verification documents. This approach is particularly appealing to global traders who value speed, accessibility, and privacy when responding to market movements.

About BexBack





BexBack is a global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange specializing in perpetual futures trading. Headquartered in Singapore, the platform operates with additional teams in Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Argentina.

BexBack is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and is trusted by more than 500,000 traders across over 200 countries and regions. The platform is known for its zero spread, zero slippage execution model, zero deposit fees, and 24/7 multilingual customer support, delivering a secure and efficient trading experience for both retail and professional traders.

Turn Market Volatility into Trading Opportunities

If you missed the previous crypto bull run, this could be your chance. With BexBack's 100x leverage and 100% deposit bonus and $50 bonus for new users, Simply deposit 0.001 BTC or 100 USDT or more and complete one trade (opening and closing) within a week of registering to receive the $50 bonus.

Traders can now register on BexBack, claim available deposit bonuses, and begin trading crypto perpetual futures to turn market movements into potential profits.

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

