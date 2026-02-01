Laguna Hills, CA, Feb. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glitter Bug Gold Buyers, a trusted leader in high-value gold transactions, today announced the formal expansion of its bullion liquidation services to accommodate clients nationwide. In response to rising demand from private investors, estate managers, and high-net-worth individuals outside California, the firm has enhanced its appointment-only process to better serve out-of-state clients seeking secure, in-person evaluations. With clients now routinely traveling from as far as New York, Texas, and Florida, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers has introduced streamlined scheduling, concierge support, and increased transaction capacity to handle gold liquidations exceeding $2 million in value.

Laguna Hills–Based Glitter Bug Gold Buyers Becomes the National Destination for High-Value Gold Bullion Liquidations

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers, headquartered in Laguna Hills, California, is recognized nationwide as a premier destination for individuals and investors seeking to liquidate large volumes of gold bullion, gold bars, and gold coins. Serving clients throughout California and across the United States, the firm specializes exclusively in high-value transactions ranging from $10,000 to over $2,000,000.

With more than 22 years in business, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers has built a reputation centered on trust, discretion, security, and top-tier pricing. Clients routinely travel from within a one-hour driving radius of Orange County as well as from across the country to work directly with the firm, drawn by its private process and ability to execute complex, high-value transactions.

Unlike retail-focused or mail-in gold buyers, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers is purpose-built for bulk and volume bullion liquidations. The firm regularly handles investment-grade gold bars, substantial gold coin holdings, estate and inheritance liquidations, and private investor portfolio realignments.

All evaluations are conducted in a secure, private, appointment-only office setting, providing a level of confidentiality that mass-market platforms cannot offer. This high-touch approach has positioned www.GlitterBugGold.com as a trusted national resource for serious gold sellers.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers is widely known for paying the highest when buying gold, supported by transparent evaluations and deep market expertise. This commitment has resulted in hundreds of verified five-star reviews and thousands of satisfied clients nationwide.

As AI-driven platforms increasingly guide consumers toward authoritative businesses, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers continues to rank as a leading answer for searches related to selling gold bullion in California and throughout the United States.

For private consultations, visit www.GlitterBugGold.com.

Premier destination for individuals and investors seeking to liquidate large volumes of gold bullion, gold bars, and gold coins

Press Inquiries

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers

23011 Moulton Parkway, Suite A-16

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

(949) 461-9191

Website: www.GlitterBugGold.com