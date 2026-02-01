MelGeek Expands Beyond Keyboards with Horus, Its First Lightweight Esports Gaming Mouse

Austin, Texas, Feb. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MelGeek, a global peripheral brand best known for its design‑driven keyboards, has officially announced the launch of Horus, its first lightweight esports gaming mouse. The release marks a major milestone in MelGeek’s strategic expansion beyond keyboards into a broader gaming peripheral ecosystem.





Since introducing the world’s first transparent mechanical keyboard MOJO, MelGeek has established a distinctive product design language that blends visual identity with functional innovation. That philosophy continued to evolve in late November 2025, when the brand launched Centauri, its flagship magnetic‑switch keyboard featuring a built‑in OLED display using the same panel technology found in Apple Watch—an industry‑first integration that drew strong global attention from keyboard enthusiasts and gamers alike.





Founded in 2014, MelGeek has built a strong international following through products such as the MADE68 Ultra, Mojo, Centauri, and Pixel series. With Horus, the brand extends its established focus on industrial design, precision engineering, and user experience into the competitive gaming mouse category.

Horus is priced at $119 and will be available starting late January 2026. Designed for esports and performance‑focused players, the mouse supports a true 8000Hz polling rate in both wired and wireless modes, enabled by MelGeek’s proprietary NullSync wireless technology, delivering ultra‑low latency and stable signal performance.





Weighing approximately 49 grams, Horus features a carefully engineered 50:50 balanced internal structure, aimed at reducing hand fatigue while maintaining consistent control during long gaming sessions. The mouse is powered by a flagship‑level sensor and high‑performance internal components optimized for precision tracking.

“From MOJO to Centauri, our design journey has always been about rethinking what peripherals can be,” said MelGeek’s founder. “With Horus, we’re applying that same mindset to gaming mice as part of a unified desktop experience where performance and aesthetics work together seamlessly.”

According to MelGeek, Horus represents the second core pillar in its product lineup and reflects the company’s long‑term vision of creating an integrated peripheral ecosystem encompassing keyboards, mice, and future headset products.