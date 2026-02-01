PetPivot Celebrates Love in All Forms This Valentine’s Season with “Valentine’s for the Whole Family (Even the Furry Ones)”





NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Valentine’s Day approaches, US pet tech brand PetPivot is redefining what it means to give love—with a heartfelt promotion that honors not just human couples, but the quiet, daily devotion between people and their cats. From January 27 to February 14, 2026, PetPivot is offering $35 off its best-selling AutoScooper 11 —now just $144 USD—across its online store, PetPivot Official Website , Amazon, Tiktok and leading online retailers in the U.S. and Japan.

The limited-time offer, “Valentine’s for the Whole Family (Even the Furry Ones)”, invites cat parents to express love through action: by gifting themselves or their partners more time, cleaner air, and less chore—and by supporting vulnerable cats worldwide.

“For many of us, love doesn’t come with roses—it comes with purrs, headbutts, and the occasional 3 a.m. zoomie,” said Kevin Lee, Brand Director of PetPivot. “This Valentine’s, we’re celebrating every kind of bond: the couple who shares litter duty, the solo cat parent who chooses companionship over chaos, and the rescue kitten finding safety for the first time. Giving an AutoScooper isn’t just practical—it’s an act of care.”

A Gift That Cares—For Your Home and Beyond

During the promotion, for every AutoScooper 11 sold to a new customer referred by an existing customer, $2 will be donated to the newly established PetPivot Cat Rescue Fund, which supports cat shelters and rescue organizations globally. PetPivot is also directly donating AutoScooper 11 units to partner sanctuaries—including Kitten Cove Inc in Brookston —to reduce daily maintenance burdens for staff and volunteers, allowing them to focus on healing and rehoming at-risk cats.

Why Now?

This is the perfect moment to surprise your loved ones with the much-loved AutoScooper 11—an ideal, value-packed gift for Valentine’s Day.

Key features of the AutoScooper 11 include:

App-free, plug-and-play operation

Ultra-quiet 38dB cleaning cycle

7-day waste capacity for multi-cat homes

for multi-cat homes Seamless design that locks in odors and prevents litter scatter

Love Looks Different for Everyone—And That’s Okay

Whether you’re gifting it to your partner who “always ends up scooping,” treating yourself as a proud cat parent, or simply seeking a cleaner, calmer home this season, the AutoScooper 11 turns a daily chore into a quiet gesture of love.





As Kevin Lee puts it:

“Real love shows up—even in the litter box. This Valentine’s, let your actions speak louder than chocolates ever could.”

Shop the Valentine’s Sitewide Promotion at:

petpivot.com/products/litter-box

Valentine’s Special Offer at Only $144 valid January 27 – February 14, 2026. While supplies last.

About PetPivot

Founded in 2023 in Portland, PetPivot creates calm, thoughtful pet tech for modern cat owners. Its app-free, ultra-quiet AutoScooper line has served over 500,000 households worldwide. Committed to both innovation and compassion, PetPivot supports global cat welfare through product donations and the PetPivot Cat Rescue Fund. Learn more at www.petpivot.com .

