Washington, D.C., Feb. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A video presentation released by former CIA, Pentagon, and White House advisor Jim Rickards suggests that America’s 250th anniversary may coincide with a decisive shift in federal direction, as multiple government initiatives align around a legally significant moment this spring.

In the presentation, Rickards explains that a little-known federal statute, Public Law 63-43, defines the timing of certain presidential authorities. According to Rickards, the expiration of a key federal term on May 15 places this date at the center of current federal coordination and planning.

The video presentation is available online for public viewing.

A Date That Has Quietly Taken Shape

Rather than emerging suddenly, the presentation explains that the May 15 timeline has been forming over years of institutional planning. Rickards walks viewers through how executive orders, agency directives, and long-range initiatives appear to have been structured to converge around this window.

He notes that this alignment suggests deliberate preparation across multiple branches of government rather than isolated policy decisions.

Government Activity Accelerates Behind the Scenes

The presentation highlights a noticeable acceleration in federal activity, particularly in sectors tied to national resilience. Rickards describes how approvals for strategic projects are now moving at speeds rarely seen in recent decades, allowing initiatives related to energy, materials, and infrastructure to advance simultaneously.

According to the video, this acceleration reflects a broader shift in how the federal government executes policy when long-term national priorities are involved.

Systems That Support the Nation Come Into Focus

Rickards explains that the focus of current federal planning has moved toward foundational systems that support the modern economy, including energy generation, industrial capacity, and critical supply chains. He notes that rising demand from data infrastructure and advanced technologies has intensified the urgency of these efforts.

The presentation discusses executive actions supporting nuclear energy development and domestic production as part of a broader push to ensure long-term national readiness.

A Milestone That Carries Weight

In the closing portion of the video, Rickards frames the 250th anniversary as more than a commemorative event. He explains that national milestones have historically been used to launch or formalize major initiatives, particularly when legal authority and administrative readiness align.

According to Rickards, the months ahead represent such a moment, with consequences that may extend well beyond the anniversary year itself.

The video presentation is available online for public viewing.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former U.S. government advisor who has worked with senior officials at the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House on matters involving national security, financial stability, and strategic risk. His experience includes participation in federal initiatives related to monetary coordination, crisis response, and long-term planning during periods of global disruption. He is the author of multiple bestselling books and currently leads Strategic Intelligence, a monthly publication focused on geopolitical and economic analysis.