Dave Cantin Group Announces New Brand Identity, Heightened Advisory Focus as Dealer Consolidation Accelerates

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a leading mergers-and-acquisitions advisory company to retail automotive groups and their owners, unveiled a new brand identity reflecting its commitment to building and protecting the legacy of its automotive group clients through elevated advisory services.

“The updated brand mark conveys the strength and long-term perspective dealers need as they build and evolve their businesses, from ongoing day-to-day operations through M&A,” DCG President Brian Gordon said. “Dealer groups are constantly adapting to a fast-changing industry, and our advisory work has to evolve with them.”

DCG’s 2026 Market Outlook Report, to be published this week, projects accelerating consolidation of the retail automotive landscape, led by larger, privately held groups expanding regionally.

“Consolidation shifts the whole market,” DCG CEO Dave Cantin said. “Dealer groups always need to be thinking strategically about what comes next - how changes in the dealership landscape impact their existing strategies and how to recalibrate. That’s where we come in.”

That consolidation is already off to a fast start. Last month, DCG served as exclusive sell-side advisor to Midwestern Auto Group owner, Mark Brentlinger, in the sale of his luxury platform to the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family. Ferrari, Lamborghini and 12 other primarily premium and luxury brands changed hands in the historic $500 million (total acquisition value) automotive acquisition, the largest in Ohio history.

“Economic data, OEM moves, competition, and ownership plans all affect what a store is worth and how — or whether — it fits in a platform,” DCG Chief of Staff Brian Traugott said.

In response to the accelerating pace of auto-retail change, DCG has expanded beyond its industry-leading transaction execution practice, where it exclusively represents either the buyer or seller, to provide ongoing advisory support, including succession planning, platform management, enterprise value assessments, and strategic acquisition-targeting.

DCG is working with executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to hire a Chief Acquisition Officer to oversee client relationships and the company’s advisory team. DCG also plans to hire three additional advisors this quarter. The first, Ray Mikiciuk, joined DCG on January 19. Mikiciuk brings more than 30 years of retail automotive experience, including senior leadership roles at Victory Automotive Group, American Honda Motor Company and Volkswagen of America.

As dealership consolidation accelerates and dealer operations grow more complex, DCG’s new brand reflects the industry’s shift toward continuous, strategic advisory support alongside buy-sell execution.

About Dave Cantin Group

The Dave Cantin Group is a leading automotive M&A advisory company specializing in acquisitions, divestitures, intelligence and other advisory services. The company is the M&A services provider of choice for North America’s top automotive dealership groups, advising on approximately 40 transactions annually. DCG is differentiated by its advisory approach, long-term client relationships and commitment to market intelligence tools that inform client strategy.

Through its M&A intelligence division, DCG produces automotive insights and delivers timely market intelligence, including the Market Outlook Report (MOR) and the Inside M&A studio show and podcast with CBT News. DCG’s proprietary AI-enabled platform Jump IQ anchors its advisory services to help retail automotive dealers make smarter data-driven M&A decisions.

The company’s nonprofit initiative DCG Giving funds child and adolescent cancer research and treatment across the United States and supports other charitable causes.

For more information, visit www.davecantingroup.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Merx

Dave Cantin Group

katiemerx@gmail.com

+1 313.510.5090