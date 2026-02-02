DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Alpine Ear, Nose, and Throat Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Alpine Ear, Nose, and Throat (“AENT”). AENT learned of a data breach on or about November 19, 2024.

About Alpine Ear, Nose, and Throat

Alpine Ear, Nose & Throat provides specialized ENT and allergy care to patients across Northern Colorado, including Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley.

What happened?

On or about November 19, 2024, AENT discovered suspicious activity on its computer network and immediately launched an investigation. The investigation determined that certain personal information stored within AENT’s computer systems was subject to unauthorized access.

The affected information may include demographic data, names, dates of birth, medical information, health insurance information, and, for some individuals, financial account information, credit card numbers (including CVC and expiration dates), and Social Security numbers.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding AENT, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the AENT data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of federal antitrust laws, ERISA violations in employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

