Arctic Vision Announces Deal to Integrate MDCO Technology’s Ophthalmic Device Business to Form a Global Drug–Device Innovation Platform

SHANGHAI, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headquartered in Shanghai, Arctic Vision (Cayman) Limited (“Arctic Vision”), a global ophthalmic company, announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the innovative ophthalmic device business of MDCO Technology, a Hangzhou-based ophthalmic medical-device company.

The proposed transaction will bring MDCO’s premium intraocular lens (IOL), implantable contact lens (Phakic Lens), and refractive-device platforms into Arctic Vision’s global ophthalmic innovation framework. It strengthens Arctic Vision’s global ophthalmic business by integrating advanced device engineering and intelligent manufacturing with its existing innovation capabilities.

Accelerating Ophthalmic Innovation Globally across Drug & Device

The proposed transaction aligns with the long-term strategy of Arctic Vision, expanding the company’s pipeline with innovative therapeutics with high unmet need.

The transaction is expected to create an industry-leading pipeline, building on Arctic Vision’s deep R&D capabilities in retinal, ocular surface, and neuro-ophthalmic areas, together with MDCO’s design and manufacturing expertise in IOL and Phakic Lens.

Under the terms of the transactions, MDCO will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Arctic Vision. The group will maintain key operations in Shanghai (biopharmaceutical R&D and regulatory affairs, operations), Hangzhou (implanted device R&D, manufacturing and commercial management), and California (design and global collaboration).

Leadership Perspectives

“This transaction represents a pivotal step for Arctic Vision’s long-term growth strategy,” said Dr. Eddy Wu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Arctic Vision. “Through the integration of MDCO’s ophthalmic device platforms with Arctic Vision’s pharmaceutical innovation capabilities, we are establishing a truly comprehensive ophthalmic innovation ecosystem—one that integrates scientific excellence with advanced manufacturing and commercial scale. Looking ahead, we are building a company structurally prepared for broader global investment participation and future capital-market opportunities, while expanding our ability to reach more patients and deliver greater impact across the ophthalmology community worldwide.”

“Becoming part of Arctic Vision’s integrated platform opens a new chapter for MDCO,” said Mr. Liang Liu, Chairman of MDCO Technology. “MDCO’s hallmark intraocular and refractive products will benefit from Arctic Vision’s strong R&D and regulatory foundation, enabling accelerated development and broader market access worldwide.”

About Arctic Vision

Arctic Vision is a global ophthalmic innovation company headquartered in Shanghai, China, committed to developing and commercializing next-generation ophthalmic therapies in retinal disease, dry eye, and ocular neuroprotection. With global operations spanning Hong Kong and the U.S., Arctic Vision leverages an in-house platform and strategic partnerships to drive innovation from pre-clinical discovery through commercialization.

About MDCO Technology

MDCO Technology Co., Ltd. is an ophthalmic medical-device innovator specializing in intraocular and refractive lens systems, with R&D and manufacturing bases in Hangzhou, China and California, U.S. The Hangzhou site serves as the center for device R&D, manufacturing, operations, and commercial management in China. With nearly two decades of materials-science and precision-molding expertise, MDCO focuses on premium cataract and myopia-correction solutions and is recognized for intelligent manufacturing and surgical-platform innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the completion and expected benefits of the proposed merger, future growth strategy, regulatory approvals, product development plans, revenue potential, product pipeline progress, market opportunities, and potential access to capital markets. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the ability to satisfy closing conditions, changes in regulatory or market conditions, the ability to integrate operations and realize anticipated synergies, and other factors described in Arctic Vision’s and MDCO Technology’s respective public disclosures. Actual results may differ materially, and neither company undertakes any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

