Every Smile Is Special: Sparkling Charms Dental Studio Highlights Sensory-Friendly Pediatric Dental Program for Children With Special Needs in Baltimore

Baltimore, MD, Feb. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkling Charms Dental Studio, a family-owned pediatric dental practice based in Baltimore, highlighted its Sensory-Friendly Pediatric Dental Program, designed to provide inclusive, trauma-informed dental care for children with anxiety, autism spectrum disorder, and other special healthcare needs. This initiative underscores the practice’s mission to remove barriers for families seeking dental care in an emotionally safe, judgment-free environment.

Children with developmental differences often face significant challenges during dental visits, including sensory overload, fear of unfamiliar settings, and anxiety associated with dental procedures. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately one in 36 children in the United States is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Research published by the National Institutes of Health indicates that children with autism or sensory processing differences are significantly more likely to experience dental anxiety or avoid routine care altogether.

Recognizing these challenges, Sparkling Charms Dental Studio has designed its Sensory-Friendly Pediatric Dental Program to provide individualized, patient-centered care for every child. The program features sensory-aware office spaces with ceiling-mounted televisions, soft lighting, and calming decor, combined with trauma-informed treatment protocols. Through individualized treatment planning, sensory-aware office design, and trauma-informed clinical protocols, the practice provides a supportive environment for families seeking a trusted Special Needs Dentist in Maryland. Each appointment is tailored to the child’s needs, allowing procedures to progress at a comfortable pace while prioritizing emotional safety, consent-based communication, and positive reinforcement.

“Our goal is to ensure every child, regardless of sensory or emotional challenges, can have a positive dental experience,” said Dr. Irene Spates, DMD, board-certified pediatric dentist and founder of Sparkling Charms Dental Studio. “The Sensory-Friendly Pediatric Dental Program is more than a set of protocols; it’s a commitment to meet children where they are, advocate for their needs, and create lifelong habits for oral health in a way that’s gentle and empowering.”

The program is designed for infants, children, teens, and adults, with a particular focus on children who experience heightened dental anxiety or require additional emotional support. Staff members receive specialized training in autism care, sensory sensitivities, and behavioral guidance techniques, ensuring every visit is personalized, respectful, and safe. Patients are guided through treatment using familiar routines, calming cues, and small rewards to reinforce positive experiences.

Families who have participated in pilot sessions of the program have shared powerful testimonials about its impact. Julian Spires, a parent, noted, “Dr. Spates and her team transformed my children’s perception of the dentist. Visits that used to provoke tears are now calm and even enjoyable. The personalized attention and patience make all the difference.” Another caregiver, Tammy Crook, described bringing her autistic grandson to the office: “From the moment we arrived, my grandson felt safe and comfortable. The staff’s knowledge, patience, and attentiveness made what used to be stressful appointments manageable and even fun.”

Sparkling Charms Dental Studio also extends its inclusive approach to adult patients with special healthcare needs. Tina Mariman, a caregiver, stated, “The team’s calm and methodical approach helped my adult son with autism navigate complex dental treatment. They made him feel respected, safe, and empowered throughout the process.”

The Sensory-Friendly Pediatric Dental Program is offered during regular hours, with additional weekend and emergency appointments available for families who need flexibility. The practice’s holistic model emphasizes building trust, reducing anxiety, and promoting long-term oral health for the whole family. Evan Gepfer-Kort, a member of the care team, shared, “Our mission is not just to treat teeth, but to help children build confidence through their smiles and overall dental care. The program gives families the support they need to feel confident in their choice of a dentist.”

Research supports the program’s approach: inclusive, sensory-informed dental environments reduce distress, improve cooperation, and enhance clinical outcomes for both children and caregivers. By integrating these principles into every patient interaction, Sparkling Charms Dental Studio is raising the standard for pediatric dental care in Baltimore and across Maryland.

The announcement reflects the practice’s ongoing commitment to supporting families who have struggled to find a dentist for special needs child. Since opening, Sparkling Charms Dental Studio has earned more than 330 five-star Google reviews, reflecting high praise for its communication, empathy, and personalized care. With the Sensory-Friendly Pediatric Dental Program, the practice continues to set a benchmark for equity, inclusivity, and emotional safety in pediatric dentistry.

Families interested in experiencing the Sensory-Friendly Pediatric Dental Program can schedule a calm and compassionate visit online at the company’s website. Each appointment is designed to ensure that children, including those with special needs, leave feeling safe, understood, and confident in their oral health journey.

About Sparkling Charms Dental Studio

Sparkling Charms Dental Studio is a pediatric and family dental practice located in Baltimore, Maryland. Led by Dr. Irene Spates, DMD, the practice provides relationship-based, trauma-informed dental care for infants, children, teens, and adults. The team specializes in supporting children with anxiety, sensory sensitivities, and special healthcare needs through a sensory-aware clinical environment, personalized care plans, and patient-centered communication.









