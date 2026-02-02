Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 1,568.37 Billion by 2035, driven by Increasing Aircraft Production and Modernization of The Existing Fleet – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market size was estimated to be worth USD 1,002.46 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,568.37 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.58% from 2026 to 2035. The industry remains on an upward trajectory as companies increasingly focus on precision parts, automation, and the use of advanced materials to meet the tough requirements of performance and safety in the commercial, defense, and space industries.



Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 1,002.46 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 1,568.37 Billion

CAGR: 4.58% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





Get a Sample Report of Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9615

The U.S. Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market was valued at USD 278.10 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 346.72 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 2.21%. The market growth is aided by increasing aircraft production, robust defense spending, and increasing space programs. Increasing investments in automation, high alloys, and precision manufacturing technology are increasing U.S. competitiveness in the global aerospace supply chain, thus driving demand for certified high-performance aircraft components.

Rising Aircraft Production and Fleet Modernization Across Commercial and Defense Aviation Fuels Market Growth

The global market remains on an upward trajectory as the airlines increase their aircraft fleets and retire their older aircraft, while the defense sector upgrades their platforms to improve readiness and efficiency. The growing demand for production of aircraft components, landing gear, and avionics housings is encouraging the industry to invest in machining capabilities. The backlogs in aircraft orders mean long-term contracts for component supply, while the trend towards lighter materials is fueling demand for advanced aerospace parts manufacturing.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Report are

JAMCO Corporation

Intrex Aerospace

Rolls Royce plc

CAMAR Aircraft Parts Company

Safran Group

Woodward, Inc.

Engineered Propulsion System

Eaton Corporation plc

Aequs

Aero Engineering & Manufacturing Co.

GE Aviation

Lycoming Engines

Pratt & Whitney

Superior Air Parts Inc.

MTU Aero Engines AG

Honeywell International, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Composite Technology Research Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Need Any Customization Research on Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9615

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2025, the Airframe Structures segment had a large proportion of about 43%. Demand for fuselage, wing, and structural parts is rising because more planes are being delivered around the world and fleets are being modernized. From 2026 to 2035, the Interior Components sector is predicted to develop the quickest in the aircraft parts manufacturing market, with a CAGR of 8.24%. As passengers expect more comfort, elegance, and cabin amenities, the need for upgraded seating, panels, and in-flight entertainment components is growing.

By Material

The Aluminum Alloys segment held the largest revenue share of 42% in 2025. It is perfect for airframe structures, wing assemblies, and engine mounts as it has a high strength-to-weight ratio and is resistant to rust. The Composite Materials sector is predicted to expand the quickest in the aircraft parts manufacturing market from 2026 to 2035, with a CAGR of 6.58%. Using carbon fiber and hybrid composites makes planes lighter while making them stronger and better able to handle heat.

By Aircraft Type

In 2025, the Commercial Aircraft segment had a market share of about 46%. There is a growing need for structural, propulsion, and avionics parts since more people are flying and airlines are adding more planes to their fleets. The UAVs/Drones sector is predicted to expand the quickest in the aerospace parts manufacturing market from 2026 to 2035, with a CAGR of 7.23%. The need for lightweight airframes, improved propulsion, and integrated avionics is growing as more uses in military, surveillance, logistics, and agricultural.

By Manufacturing Technology

In 2025, the Machining segment had the biggest share, with 43%. The need for machined parts is growing as more planes are being made, fleets are being modernized, and defense systems are being improved. The 3D printing (Additive Manufacturing) section of the aircraft parts manufacturing industry is predicted to expand the quickest between 2026 and 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.92%. Quickly making prototypes and producing complicated, lightweight parts gives designers more freedom, cuts down on material waste, and speeds up production cycles.

Regional Insights:

The Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market is expected to be worth about 39% in North America in 2025. The aerospace and defense infrastructure is strong, and there are a lot of investments in modernizing aircraft and doing research and development. This makes the market grow by making production more efficient and encouraging the use of innovative components.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 7.02% during 2026–2035. Rapid industrialization, increasing commercial aircraft deliveries, and defense modernization are driving growth by boosting demand for high-precision aerospace parts and local production capabilities.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025 , JAMCO introduced a next-generation lightweight aircraft seating system for wide-body aircraft, reducing weight by 15% while improving ergonomics and passenger comfort, enhancing fuel efficiency for airlines.

, JAMCO introduced a next-generation lightweight aircraft seating system for wide-body aircraft, reducing weight by 15% while improving ergonomics and passenger comfort, enhancing fuel efficiency for airlines. In July 2025, Intrex Aerospace unveiled a high-strength titanium landing gear component, improving load-bearing capacity by 12% and reducing maintenance downtime for commercial aircraft operators.

Purchase Single User PDF of Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9615

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AEROSPACE COMPONENT PRODUCTION MIX & OUTPUT TRENDS – helps you track annual production volumes across engine, airframe, and avionics components, revealing demand patterns and manufacturing focus.

– helps you track annual production volumes across engine, airframe, and avionics components, revealing demand patterns and manufacturing focus. PLANT CAPACITY UTILIZATION & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY – helps you assess average capacity utilization across major manufacturers to identify supply tightness or underutilized production assets.

– helps you assess average capacity utilization across major manufacturers to identify supply tightness or underutilized production assets. IN-HOUSE VS. OUTSOURCED MANUFACTURING STRATEGY – helps you understand make-or-buy decisions among leading aerospace companies and their impact on cost control and supply resilience.

– helps you understand make-or-buy decisions among leading aerospace companies and their impact on cost control and supply resilience. PRODUCTION SCALABILITY & BOTTLENECK ANALYSIS – helps you identify constraints limiting output growth, including labor availability, equipment intensity, and certification timelines.

– helps you identify constraints limiting output growth, including labor availability, equipment intensity, and certification timelines. MANUFACTURING FOOTPRINT & CAPACITY CONCENTRATION – helps you evaluate where production capacity is geographically concentrated and the associated operational and geopolitical risks.

– helps you evaluate where production capacity is geographically concentrated and the associated operational and geopolitical risks. SUPPLY READINESS FOR AIRCRAFT PROGRAM RAMP-UPS – helps you gauge whether current production capacity can support increasing build rates for commercial, defense, and space programs.

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1002.46 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 1568.37 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.58 % From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Airframe Structures, Engine Components, Avionics & Electrical Systems, Interior Components)

• By Material (Aluminum Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Composite Materials, Steel & Superalloys)

• By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Defense & Military Aircraft, Business Jets & General Aviation, UAVs / Drones)

• By Manufacturing Technology (Machining, Casting, Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing), Forging) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Access Complete Report Details of Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/aerospace-parts-manufacturing-market-9615

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.