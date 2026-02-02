EfTEN United Property Fund unaudited financial results for 4th quarter and 12 months of 2025

The year 2025 was the first full year in the operating history of EfTEN United Property Fund in which the Fund did not make new larger investments, and the financial results reflected the full performance of the existing portfolio. During the year, the Fund generated its highest net profit to date, increasing 2.2 times compared to 2024. In 2025, EfTEN United Property Fund earned a net profit of 3.57 million euros (2024: 1.62 million euros), representing approximately 14% of the Fund’s invested capital and around 17% of its market capitalisation. The Fund’s revenues increased from 1.82 million euros to 3.78 million euros year-on-year, and in 2025 the Fund made distributions to investors in an amount exceeding 9% of its market capitalisation. 

The Fund’s financial performance was supported primarily by the improved profitability of the Uus-Järveküla residential development and by the addition of Kristiine Shopping Centre to the portfolio, acquired through the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5. By the end of 2025, all completed semidetached and terraced houses in the Uus-Järveküla residential area had been sold. Completion of the final stage of the development — 32 terraced houses — is planned for spring 2026, with 20 already booked by customers as at year end. 

The number of visitors to Kristiine Shopping Centre increased by 0.4% in 2025, reaching 6 million, while tenant sales grew by 5.4% year-on-year. Net rental income exceeded the budgeted forecast by 4%, and as at the end of December, the centre had no vacant rental premises. 

In December, the Fund’s financial performance was influenced by the regular revaluation of its real estate portfolio, resulting in a fourth quarter profit of 1.46 million euros. A significant portion of this profit was attributable to the increase in the value of the Fund’s subsidiary, Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ, reflecting the expected profit from the final stage of the Uus-Järveküla development project. 

All of the fund's investments in rental real estate showed positive cash flow in 2025. Supported by falling interest costs, EfTEN United Property Fund is expected to receive in the upcoming spring approximately 800,000 euros in distributions from the 2025 investment results of the underlying funds. This is almost twice as much as in the spring of 2025. In addition, there will be interest and profit distributions from the Uus-Järveküla development received at the end of last year (approximately 100 thousand euros) and to be received during 2026. The fund plans to distribute these to investors during 2026.  

Statement of the comprehensive income

 4th quarter12 months
 2025202420252024
€ thousand    
INCOME    
Interest income97 118 510 565 
Income from underlying funds155 142 575 402 
Interest expenses-2 -6 -2 
Other financial income
Net profit from assets recognised in fair value through the statement of comprehensive income1 268 877 2 695 851 
   Investments in subsidiaries1 173 214 1 957 100 
   Investments in underlying funds95 663 738 751 
Total income1 523 1 135 3 781 1 821 
     
COSTS    
Operating expenses    
   Management fee-23 -28 -105 -112 
   Costs of administering the Fund-11 -10 -33 -31 
   Other operating expenses-26 -9 -75 -55 
Total operating expenses-60 -47 -213 -198 
Operating profit1 463 1 088 3 568 1 623 
Profit before income tax1 463 1 088 3 568 1 623 
     
Net profit for the reporting period1 463 1 088 3 568 1 623 
Total comprehensive profit for the reporting period1 463 1 088 3 568 1 623 
Increase/decrease in the net asset value of the fund owned by unit holders1 463 1 088 3 568 1 623 
     
Ordinary and diluted profit per unit (EUR)0,590,441,440,65

 

Statement of financial position

 31.12.202531.12.2024
€ thousand  
ASSETS  
Current assets  
Cash and cash equivalents1 774 
Short-term deposits120 
Loans granted1 516 3 519 
Other receivables and accrued income300 1 039 
Total current assets3 590 4 678 
   
Non-current assets  
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss23 474 21 063 
  Investments in subsidiaries3 111 1 154 
  Investments in underlying funds20 363 19 909 
Loans granted2 149 2 149 
Total non-current assets25 623 23 212 
TOTAL ASSETS29 213 27 890 
   
LIABILITIES  
Bank overdraft0400
Current liabilities212
Total liabilities, excluding net asset value of the Fund attributable to unitholders2412
   
NET ASSET VALUE OF THE FUND  
Net asset value of the Fund attributable to unitholders29 21127 478
Total liabilities and net asset value of the Fund attributable to unitholders29 21327 890

The unaudited 4th quarter and 12 months of 2025 report of the EfTEN United Property Fund is attached to the release and can be found on the Fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/reports-documents/

EfTEN Capital AS will hold a webinar in Estonian on 17.02.2026, starting at 14:00 (EET), to introduce the results and outlook of the EfTEN United Property Fund. Questions can be asked during the webinar as well as by sending them in advance by e-mail at: united@eften.ee no later than February 16 at 17:00 (EET). To participate in the webinar, please register at: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zVnTzQKOREG2krzLdsoYMg
Participants will be sent a reminder email one hour before the start of the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and made public on the fund's website https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee and on the YouTube channel.


Kristjan Tamla
Managing Director
Phone 655 9515
E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee

