SVCV to Launch as a Next-Generation Multinational Holding Company

New York City, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCKD Capital (“BCKD”), a newly relaunched global hybrid financial firm based in New York City and Tokyo, today announced the launch of its multinational holding company, SVCV (“The Group”). The launch marks a key milestone in BCKD Capital’s global expansion strategy and its vision to build a next-generation, culture-driven corporate group.

SVCV will acquire and develop companies across a diversified portfolio structured by industry through dedicated sub-labels, including:

Colucci Group — Fashion and luxury

Educa Global — Education and gaming

IBGX Worldwide — Finance and technology

LWW Group — Hospitality and entertainment

The Hype Companies — Media and marketing

The GogoPapa Company — Content, animation, and IP

In parallel with its acquisition strategy, SVCV is also launching its own flagship brands. These include a luxury fashion house operating under the temporary pseudonym “SVC Paris,” as well as proprietary content production initiatives, live events, and technology-driven applications.

SVCV’s acquisition and expansion model emphasizes a founder- and culture-first philosophy, prioritizing long-term partnerships, creative leadership, and global collaboration. The Group believes innovation and cultural relevance will be key drivers of future global trends and sustainable long-term shareholder value.

BCKD will serve as the manager of SVCV, overseeing strategy, capital allocation, and global operations. SVCV positions itself as “The Next Generation’s Group,” combining institutional financial discipline with creative and cultural platforms spanning luxury and fashion, content production and streaming, data and artificial intelligence, and financial services.

SVCV will market itself as a global cultural powerhouse, guided by brand pillars and slogans including “The Future Is Young and Bold,” “The Next 21st Century,” and “Born and Built.”

SVCV’s first investor presentation is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026 and will be held in Tokyo and New York City.

About BCKD

BCKD is a global financial institution and asset-creation platform established to develop, acquire, and scale the next generation of cultural, luxury, media, technology, and consumer enterprises. Through its multi-division structure, the firm manages a diversified ecosystem of operating companies and investment vehicles.

About SVCV

SVCV is a multinational holding company—“The Next-Generation’s Group”—built on a founder- and culture-first philosophy. It serves as a global platform to house and scale both acquired and internally developed brands across key verticals, including luxury, media and streaming, data and artificial intelligence, and financial services.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future financial or business performance, strategies, and expectations. These statements are identified by words such as "trend," "potential," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "would," "could," "may," and similar expressions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Attachments