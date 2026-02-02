Octopus AIM VCT plc

Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus AIM VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that as at 31 January 2026 its issued share capital consists of 230,371,710 Ordinary shares of 1p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 230,371,710.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

The above figure of 230,371,710 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

