Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – fourth tranche for 2025

Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 29 October 2025.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 30 October 2025 to no later than 2 February 2026.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 29 October 2025, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/658157

From 26 January to 29 January 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,070,247 own shares at an average price of NOK 253.0746 per share.

The fourth tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA has now been completed.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 26 January OSE 272,660 251.7907 68,653,252.26 CEUX TQEX 27 January OSE 272,027 249.4993 67,870,546.08 CEUX TQEX 28 January OSE 295,000 253.9191 74,906,134.50 CEUX TQEX 29 January OSE 230,560 257.7308 59,422,413.25 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,070,247 253.0746 270,852,346.09 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 16,510,196 238.6471 3,940,110,720.44 CEUX TQEX Total 16,510,196 238.6471 3,940,110,720.44 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 17,580,443 239.5254 4,210,963,066.53 CEUX TQEX Total 17,580,443 239.5254 4,210,963,066.53





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 60,239,443 own shares, corresponding to 2.36% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 50,902,753 own shares, corresponding to 1.99% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

