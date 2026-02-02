Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Portfolio Update

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that since 30 June 2025 there have been a further 8 investments made, which includes 3 new investments and 5 follow-on investments into existing companies. These are currently held at cost and the valuations will be reviewed in the next financial statements being released.

Company Theme Investment Cost (£'000) LabGenius Limited Revitalising healthcare 302 Automata Technologies Limited Revitalising healthcare 1,355 Cyb3r Operations Limited Empowering people 500 Metris Energy, Inc Building a sustainable planet 56 Infinitopes Limited Revitalising healthcare 671 Puraffinity Ltd Building a sustainable planet 133 Living Optics Ltd Empowering people 294 Remofirst, Inc. Empowering people 283

Since 30 June 2025, there have been no disposals.

The capitalisation of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc as at 30 November 2025 was as follows:

Shareholders' Equity £’000s Called up Equity Share Capital 60 Legal reserves 5,135 Other reserves 43,889 Total 49,084

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 30 November 2025.

