Portfolio Update

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that since 30 June 2025 there have been a further 8 investments made, which includes 3 new investments and 5 follow-on investments into existing companies. These are currently held at cost and the valuations will be reviewed in the next financial statements being released.

CompanyThemeInvestment Cost (£'000)
LabGenius LimitedRevitalising healthcare302
Automata Technologies LimitedRevitalising healthcare1,355
Cyb3r Operations LimitedEmpowering people500
Metris Energy, IncBuilding a sustainable planet56
Infinitopes LimitedRevitalising healthcare671
Puraffinity LtdBuilding a sustainable planet133
Living Optics LtdEmpowering people294
Remofirst, Inc.Empowering people283

Since 30 June 2025, there have been no disposals.

The capitalisation of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc as at 30 November 2025 was as follows:

Shareholders' Equity  £’000s
Called up Equity Share Capital 60
Legal reserves 5,135
Other reserves 43,889
Total  49,084

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 30 November 2025.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66


