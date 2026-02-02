Grid-Scale Battery Market Size to Hit USD 105.21 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grid-Scale Battery Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Grid-Scale Battery Market Size was valued at USD 14.29 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 105.21 billion by 2035 With a Growing CAGR of 22.1% over 2026-2035.”

Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Sources to Augment Market Expansion Globally

There is a growing need for renewable energy sources as the world is moving toward generating sustainable electricity to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions and dependency on fossil fuels. Countries and businesses all over the world are putting more money into solar, wind, and hydropower projects in order to cut down on carbon emissions and keep up with the rising demand for electricity. Increases in energy storage, the grid and battery technologies also help facilitate integration of variable renewables in power systems.

Grid-Scale Battery Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 14.29 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 105.21 Billion CAGR CAGR of 22.1% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Lead-acid, Sodium-based, Lithium-ion, Redox Flow, and Others)

• By Ownership (Third-Party Owned and Utility Owned)

• By Application (Renewables Integration, Ancillary Services, Backup Power, Peak Shifting, and Others)





High Initial Investment Required for Grid-scale Battery Installations Can Hinder Growth Globally

One of the key challenges to the widespread adoption is a high capital cost for grid-scale battery installations. These kinds of systems are linked to big investments in cutting-edge battery technologies, energy management systems, and facilities for connecting to the grid. It costs money to buy and set up such big batteries, as well as the land where they will be set up, the safety gear they need, and extra items like inverters and coolers.

Key Segmentation Analysis

By Ownership

In 2025, grid-scale battery systems Owned by the utility have established a dominant position in the market as utilities are increasingly investing on storage of energy to increase grid stability and support integration with renewable resources (utilities), and satisfying regulatory requirements.

By Type

In 2025, lithium-ion batteries lead the grid-scale storage market, with significant share of deployment in front-of-meter applications due to high energy density and reliability and existing supply chain, this is particularly true for utility projects in North America.

By Application

In 2025, Renewable energy integration is the largest contributor to grid-scale battery market due to the immense expansion of solar and wind farm projects that demand cost-effective storage solutions for stabilizing power supply in grids. Backup power and peak shaving are also becoming more important, making it easier for enterprises to respond to changes in demand and always have energy accessible.

Regional Insights:

By 2025, the North American grid-scale battery industry will meet most of the demand and remain a major regional player through 2026. The area has a well-established grid, a lot of renewable energy sources, and policies that are good for large-scale storage deployment.

The grid-scale battery market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow quickly between 2026 and 2035. This is because of increased electricity demand, big renewable energy projects, and government policies that promote them.

Recent Developments:

On April 14, 2023, 24M announced that they have received a contract of USD 3.8 million from the United States Advanced Battery Consortium LLC (USABC). This exciting two-year project, with a 50 percent cost share, will be dedicated to the development of an innovative and affordable EV battery technology that enables fast-charging capabilities.

Exclusive Sections of the Grid-Scale Battery Market Report (The USPs):

BATTERY PERFORMANCE & EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you compare round-trip efficiency, depth of discharge norms, response times, and self-discharge rates across leading battery chemistries used in grid-scale applications.

– helps you compare round-trip efficiency, depth of discharge norms, response times, and self-discharge rates across leading battery chemistries used in grid-scale applications. ENERGY DENSITY & LIFECYCLE BENCHMARKS – helps you assess energy density, cycle life, and calendar life by technology, enabling long-term asset planning and technology selection decisions.

– helps you assess energy density, cycle life, and calendar life by technology, enabling long-term asset planning and technology selection decisions. DEPLOYMENT & UTILIZATION INTENSITY ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate installed capacity, capacity factors, utilization hours, and duty cycles across applications such as frequency regulation, peak shaving, and renewable energy firming.

– helps you evaluate installed capacity, capacity factors, utilization hours, and duty cycles across applications such as frequency regulation, peak shaving, and renewable energy firming. SYSTEM THROUGHPUT & OPERATIONAL OUTPUT METRICS – helps you understand annual energy throughput per MW installed, revealing real-world system productivity and revenue-generation potential.

– helps you understand annual energy throughput per MW installed, revealing real-world system productivity and revenue-generation potential. TECHNOLOGY MIX & CONFIGURATION INSIGHTS – helps you identify market adoption trends across battery chemistries, power-to-energy ratios, and system architectures including modular, containerized, and integrated BESS designs.

– helps you identify market adoption trends across battery chemistries, power-to-energy ratios, and system architectures including modular, containerized, and integrated BESS designs. SMART CONTROLS & GRID-READINESS INDICATORS – helps you gauge the penetration of advanced inverter and BMS intelligence, including AI-enabled controls, critical for grid stability and fast-response services.

