21shares Appoints Stephen Coltman as Head of Macro to Strengthen Investment Team

2 February 2026, London: 21shares, a leading global provider of crypto ETPs, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Coltman as Head of Macro, effective at the beginning of February. This senior hire further strengthens 21shares’ investment team as the company expands its active portfolio management capabilities.

Stephen will work closely with Eliézer Ndinga, Adrian Fritz and the Capital Markets team, focusing on portfolio and risk management for the firm’s new active products. In this newly created role, Stephen will also provide broad financial market commentary and support client interactions, utilising his wealth of experience to further enhance 21shares’ investment insights and client service. He will be based in the firm’s London office.

With 25 years’ experience as a trader, macro strategist and hedge fund portfolio manager, Stephen Coltman brings deep expertise across asset allocation, derivatives trading and financial markets.

Before joining 21shares, he was a Senior Investment Manager within the Macro Investments team at Aberdeen Group, specialising in asset allocation and derivatives. He joined Aberdeen following its acquisition of Arden Asset Management LLC, where he served as Executive Director. Prior to this, Stephen was part of Trevose Capital Management, a macro hedge fund, and Goldenberg Hehmeyer, focusing on interest rate derivatives trading. He began his career in investment banking at JP Morgan.

Stephen holds a first-class MSc in Chemistry from Imperial College London and is a CFA charter holder.

Commenting on his appointment, Stephen Coltman said:

“I am delighted to join 21shares at such an exciting time of growth and innovation. I look forward to working with the talented investment team to further develop our active management capabilities and continue delivering value to our clients.”

Russell Barlow, CEO at 21shares, added:

“Stephen’s appointment underscores our commitment to building a best-in-class investment platform, as we continue to expand and innovate our product offering. His deep experience in macro strategy, risk management and client engagement makes him a tremendous asset to the firm and our clients.”

About 21shares

21shares is a leading provider of physically backed crypto ETPs, offering innovative and cost-efficient investment solutions since launching the world’s first physically backed crypto ETP in 2018. For more info, visit: www.21shares.com