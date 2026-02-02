SEON Receives 2025 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition from Frost & Sullivan

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON , the command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance , has received the 2025 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Fraud Detection and Prevention from Frost & Sullivan. The honor recognizes organizations that demonstrate innovation, market-leading performance and customer impact in their respective categories.



Frost & Sullivan helps investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, mega trends and new business models. This results in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. The firm selected SEON based on three key differentiators:

Comprehensive data intelligence using 900+ signals compared to the 20-30 typical in most fraud tools

Deployment speed that enables customers to go live in under 30 days

A unified command center that consolidates capabilities typically scattered across multiple point solutions



