Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market to Reach USD 71.76 Billion by 2035, Driven by Autonomous Flight and Predictive Maintenance Adoption – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market was valued at USD 1.98 billion in 2025 and is set to reach USD 71.76 billion by 2035, as per SNS Insider. The market is growing at a CAGR of 43.25% during the forecast period of 2026-2035. The Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market is gaining immense traction as aerospace companies are increasingly adopting AI technology to improve aircraft capabilities, efficiency, and safety.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 1.98 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 71.76 Billion

CAGR: 43.25% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





Get a Sample Report of Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9552

The U.S. Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market was valued at USD 0.59 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 18.67 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 41.35%. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of AI-powered flight analytics, predictive maintenance solutions, and autonomous aviation solutions. Heavy investments in the defense sector, growth in the number of commercial aircraft in the country, and developments in machine learning and computer vision technologies are also driving the adoption of AI in the aerospace industry.

Rapid Adoption of AI-Powered Predictive Maintenance is Accelerating Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market Growth.

The increasing use of AI-based predictive maintenance solutions is a key driving factor for the Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market as the need to minimize unscheduled downtime and optimize maintenance spend is increasing. AI-based analytics help in monitoring aircraft systems continuously and predict failures before they happen, allowing for interventions. The increasing aircraft production, number of aircraft in service, and safety regulations are further driving the adoption of AI. Increased spending on AI-based platforms and partnerships between aerospace companies and software companies are increasing operational efficiency and minimizing lifecycle costs. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market Report are

Lockheed Martin

Boeing

Airbus

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Technologies

GE Aviation

IBM

NVIDIA

Thales Group

Honeywell Aerospace

BAE Systems

Leidos Holdings

Palantir Technologies

SITA

Indra Sistemas

SparkCognition

Collins Aerospace

Intel

Infosys

Shield AI

Need Any Customization Research on Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9552

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:

AI Software platforms led the market with a 53% revenue share in 2025, driven by the growing adoption of analytics, machine learning, and flight optimization solutions in the aviation sector. AI-powered software platforms allow real-time monitoring, fuel optimization, and improved operational decision-making. AI Services are expected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 47.45%, driven by the growing need for AI system integration, consulting, and managed services in the aerospace industry.

By Technology:

Machine Learning technologies led the market with a 42% revenue share in 2025, driven by the growing adoption of machine learning in flight analytics, maintenance prediction, and operational optimization. Computer Vision technologies are expected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 45.22%, driven by the growing adoption of computer vision in automated inspections, navigation systems, and anomaly detection solutions.

By Application:

Predictive Maintenance accounted for 39% of the total revenue in 2025, driven by the growing need for proactive aircraft system monitoring and maintenance scheduling optimization. Autonomous Systems applications are expected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 48.68%, driven by the growing adoption of AI-enabled drones, UAVs, and autonomous aircraft solutions.

By End User:

Aircraft Manufacturers (OEMs) led the market with a 35% revenue share in 2025, driven by AI integration in aircraft design, simulation, and manufacturing operations. Airlines are expected to register the fastest growth, driven by the growing adoption of AI-based analytics and automation solutions to improve operational efficiency and passenger safety.

Regional Insights:

North America held the largest share of 42% in the global market in 2025, driven by its advanced aerospace infrastructure, government R&D spending, and adoption of AI in aviation operations. The United States is the key contributor to the regional market, driven by its commercial aviation infrastructure, defense modernization programs, and the adoption of AI-based predictive maintenance and autonomous systems.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 45.98%, driven by the adoption of AI-based aerospace technologies in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, among others.

Europe continues to hold a significant market share, driven by advancements in aerospace manufacturing, joint research initiatives, and the adoption of intelligent flight operation solutions in key aviation hubs.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, Lockheed Martin announced an AI-based predictive maintenance solution for military aircraft, incorporating machine learning to predict failures of aircraft components and enhance the readiness of aircraft fleets worldwide.

In March 2025, Boeing introduced an AI-based analytics solution for airlines, analyzing engine performance, predicting maintenance requirements, and optimizing flight operations to lower operational expenses and enhance aircraft fleet reliability.

Purchase Single User PDF of Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9552

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AI ADOPTION ACROSS AEROSPACE PROGRAMS – assists you in measuring the percentage of aerospace programs adopting AI in design, manufacturing, and operations.

AI-ENABLED SYSTEMS PENETRATION – assists you in evaluating the percentage of aircraft systems leveraging AI-powered decision support tools, which measure the intensity of digitalization.

AI MODEL DEPLOYMENT INTENSITY – assists you in understanding the average number of AI models deployed per aerospace platform, which measures platform complexity and analytics maturity.

OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY GAINS FROM AI – assists you in measuring the gains in aircraft availability, fuel efficiency, and unscheduled maintenance through AI-powered optimization.

SAFETY, RELIABILITY & CERTIFICATION READINESS – assists you in evaluating the gains in human error incidents, AI accuracy in fault detection, and approval rates for AI-integrated systems.

AI INVESTMENT & TALENT DEPTH – assists you in tracking R&D investments in AI, patents, and penetration of AI experts in aerospace companies.

Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 US$ 1.98 Billion Market Size by 2035 US$ 71.76 Billion CAGR CAGR of 43.25 % From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Offering (Software, Hardware, Services) – Software; Services

• By Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Others) – Machine Learning; Computer Vision

• By Application (Flight Operations, Predictive Maintenance, Manufacturing, Autonomous Systems) – Predictive Maintenance; Autonomous Systems

• By End Use (Airlines, Defense & Military, Aircraft Manufacturers (OEMs), Space Agencies) – Aircraft Manufacturers (OEMs); Airlines Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Access Complete Report Details of Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/aerospace-artificial-intelligence-market-9552

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.