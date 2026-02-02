Prof. Dr. Lingyun Xiang Honored by AIA with "Outstanding Contribution to International Accounting" Award

BEIJING, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 28, the Association of International Accountants (AIA) officially announced on its China office website that Academician Prof. Dr. Lingyun Xiang, a prominent U.S.-based economist and investment expert, has been awarded the prestigious honor of "Outstanding Contribution to International Accounting." This designation recognizes Dr. Xiang’s exceptional contributions to the promotion of international accounting standards, theoretical innovation in Financial Technology (FinTech), and the advancement of industry sustainability.

A Consecutive Recognition of Global Excellence

This latest accolade follows Dr. Xiang’s previous recognition by the AIA on June 6, 2023, when he was named one of the "Top Ten International Accountants" for 2022-2023. His elevation from "Top Ten" to "Outstanding Contribution" status is a testament to his profound expertise and his growing scholarly influence within the global accounting and financial governance framework.

Authoritative Leadership at the Intersection of Finance and Technology

As a Life Fellow of the AIA, Dr. Xiang has dedicated his career to integrating cutting-edge technology with traditional accounting theories. He is the author of several influential works, including Equity Incentive Manual, Private Equity Investment Solutions, and his 2025 release, Smart Manufacturing: Industrial Empowerment and Business Innovation. His pioneering research in blockchain auditing, digital asset measurement, and the innovative application of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) has provided a definitive theoretical framework and practical guidance for accounting professionals worldwide.

The Gold Standard for Global Talent

According to the AIA official announcement, the criteria for the "Outstanding Contribution" honor are exceptionally rigorous, evaluating candidates on years of service, academic achievements, industry influence, and their role in facilitating international economic and trade cooperation.

"Receiving this honor from the AIA is not only a personal milestone but also an affirmation of the transformative direction for accounting professionals in the digital age," stated Academician Dr. Lingyun Xiang. "Moving forward, I will continue to drive the integration of international accounting standards and leverage FinTech to enhance industry transparency, contributing to the high-quality development of the global economy."

About Academician Prof. Dr. Lingyun Xiang

Prof. Dr. Lingyun Xiang is a world-renowned economist and a Tenured Full Professor at the Union University of the European Federation and Tenured Professor/Ph.D. Supervisor at Maryland National University. He holds esteemed fellowships, including Life Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) and Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Ukrainian Academy of Engineering Sciences, and the European Academy of Natural Sciences.

His distinguished career is marked by international recognitions such as the United Nations Humanitarian Award (2025) and the King’s Medal and King’s Leadership Award (2024), bestowed by HM King Charles III and the Royal Society. Dr. Xiang also serves as a specialized economic and financial advisor to numerous governments, including the Thai Royal Family and the Republic of Madagascar.

About the Association of International Accountants (AIA)

Established in 1928, the Association of International Accountants (AIA) is a leading global professional accounting body. With members worldwide, the AIA is committed to promoting the highest standards in accounting practice and professional ethics on a global scale.





