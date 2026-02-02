Ebene, Mauritius, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IUX has reported a total annual trading volume of $10.5 trillion for 2025, a result supported by steady growth in platform activity and a monthly peak of 1 trillion. This volume follows the company’s focus on providing stable trading conditions and technical services for its global user base. Through these developments, IUX continues to expand its presence within the international financial market.

A Proven Trajectory of Scalable Growth

IUX’s journey to the $10.5 trillion milestone has been defined by sustained, exceptional momentum. The surge began in Q3 2023 with a trading volume of $321 billion, followed by a near 70% jump to $541 billion in Q4. This trajectory accelerated through early 2024 as quarterly volumes climbed to $920 billion, fueled by a 50% increase in the active trader base. This rapid adoption underscored IUX’s success in capturing retail participation at scale, directly laying the groundwork for the platform's record-breaking $1 trillion monthly peak in July 2025 and its historic $10.5 trillion annual total. This consistent data reflects an infrastructure capable of managing high-volume activity and meeting the demands of an expanding global user base.

Technical Infrastructure and Trading Conditions

The management of these operational volumes is facilitated by technical standards that prioritize stability. Through a tech-driven integration of cost-efficient access and high-speed execution, the platform ensures that trade processing meets institutional standards. These technical features allow for a consistent environment that serves a diverse user base across Asia, South Africa, and Latin America.

Looking ahead, IUX maintains its focus on expanding and refining its ecosystem. The $10.5 trillion figure in 2025 is a trust index reflecting the potential of the ecosystem, with a technical infrastructure driven by the sharpest and most advanced standards in every single second of trading.

For more information, users can visit: iux.com

About IUX

IUX is a global trading platform operating across multiple regions, supported by technical infrastructure designed to manage high trading volumes under stable conditions. The platform focuses on scalable systems and execution standards that support consistent market access for its international user base.

