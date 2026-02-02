EZVIZ breaks new ground in outdoor security with the 4G & Wi-Fi battery camera family, addressing everyday challenges while inspiring new scenarios from homes to wilderness

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZVIZ, recognized for reshaping the smart security landscape with its pioneering technologies, reinvents a familiar favorite with the debut of its 4G & Wi-Fi battery camera family. By weaving dual 4G & Wi-Fi flexibility with refined video intelligence and continuous monitoring through upgraded Always-On Video technology, the series not only captures activity with unprecedented clarity but does so in a manner that respects both technological advancement and human experience.





Built on flexible connectivity, dependable performance, and all-weather endurance, the EZVIZ 4G & Wi-Fi Battery Camera Family comes in three complementary lines. The Lite Series delivers straightforward, everyday protection; the 4K Pro Series offers ultra-clear 4K detail and continuous monitoring for demanding outdoor conditions; and the Dual-Lens Series tops the lineup with co-acted twin lenses and multi-angle views for the most complete coverage and all-day clarity.

“Outdoor security shouldn’t stop where Wi-Fi ends,” said Byron Fang, Product Director of EZVIZ’s Smart Home Camera R&D Department. “Our upgraded 4G family is built for the real world—stronger connectivity, longer-lasting power, and reliable recording. Wherever you need coverage—home, farm, or off-grid—you can count on it.”

Most smart home cameras force an unnecessary tradeoff: Wi-Fi–only devices struggle at the edges of a property, while 4G-only cameras can falter in low-signal areas and rack up mobile data costs. That means missed alerts, recording gaps, and reduced coverage. EZVIZ’s new product family overcomes these challenges through automatic switching between Wi-Fi and 4G, ensuring continuous operation and timely alerts. By prioritizing available Wi-Fi to optimize efficiency and leveraging 4G where needed to preserve coverage, these cameras offer unmatched installation flexibility. The result is a flexible, resilient network of 4G cameras, enabling dependable monitoring anywhere.

Battery-powered cameras often leave people choosing between staying protected and preserving power—too many motion alerts drain the battery, while nonstop recording clogs storage and buries users in useless clips. EZVIZ solves this with upgraded AOV and AI-powered detection: it records in high resolution only when meaningful activity is detected, and can distinguish between people, pets, and 20+ wildlife species to send accurate alerts at the right time. Paired with a large-capacity battery and optional solar panel, it delivers dependable, low-maintenance outdoor monitoring from home to wildlife areas.

