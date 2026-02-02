|Company announcement no. 5 2026
Danske Bank share buy-back programme completed: Transactions in week 5
Danske Bank’s share buy-back programme of DKK 5 billion, which was announced on 7 February 2025 and scheduled to end on 30 January 2026 at the latest, has now been completed. Under the programme, 19,179,623 own shares were repurchased at a transaction value of approximately DKK 5 billion. Repurchased shares are expected to be cancelled subject to approval by the annual general meeting to be held on 26 March 2026.
The purpose of the share buy-back programme was to reduce the share capital of Danske Bank A/S. The programme was carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 5:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|18,806,029
|259.4702
|4,879,603,696
|26 January 2026
|75,000
|321.9120
|24,143,400
|27 January 2026
|60,000
|325.5879
|19,535,274
|28 January 2026
|58,000
|321.1908
|18,629,066
|29 January 2026
|120,000
|321.0099
|38,521,188
|30 January 2026
|60,594
|322.7716
|19,558,022
|Total accumulated over week 5
|373,594
|322.2401
|120,386,951
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|19,179,623
|260.6929
|4,999,990,647
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.297% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
