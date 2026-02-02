Danske Bank share buy-back programme completed: Transactions in week 5

Company announcement no. 5 2026

Danske Bank’s share buy-back programme of DKK 5 billion, which was announced on 7 February 2025 and scheduled to end on 30 January 2026 at the latest, has now been completed. Under the programme, 19,179,623 own shares were repurchased at a transaction value of approximately DKK 5 billion. Repurchased shares are expected to be cancelled subject to approval by the annual general meeting to be held on 26 March 2026.



The purpose of the share buy-back programme was to reduce the share capital of Danske Bank A/S. The programme was carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 5:


 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement18,806,029259.47024,879,603,696
26 January 202675,000321.912024,143,400
27 January 202660,000325.587919,535,274
28 January 202658,000321.190818,629,066
29 January 2026120,000321.009938,521,188
30 January 202660,594322.771619,558,022
Total accumulated over week 5373,594322.2401120,386,951
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme19,179,623260.69294,999,990,647




With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.297% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.





Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70


