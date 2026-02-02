Milepost acquires Toveks Bil’s EV-charging stations

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milepost AB, Sweden’s first independent EV-charging operator, acquires Toveks Bil’s EV-charging stations operated on parking sites owned by municipalities.

Toveks Bil operates in 18 cities in western Sweden, providing wholesale services and support for vehicles. Since 2022 Toveks Bil has also provided EV-charging services in Lidköping, Sotenäs and Falköping municipalities. Milepost has earlier also established its services in Lidköping on 3 sites.

Milepost and Toveks Bil has now entered into an agreement whereby Milepost acquires all public EV-charging sites currently owned and operated by Toveks Bil at these municipalities. Altogether, the sites contain more than 60 charge points, making it Milepost’s largest acquisition to date.

Lars Isaksson, head of business development and operations in Milepost, says: “We are happy that Toveks Bil has entrusted us to take ownership of their charging stations. Resulting from this acquisition, we are pleased to now also provide our EV-charging services in Falköping and Sotenäs, while at the same time further broadening our presence in Lidköping.”

Johan Nohlgren with Toveks Bil, says: “We have successfully established public charging stations on parking sites owned by municipalities in three of the municipalities where we operate. This has been an important project to facilitate a transition to electric vehicles in our operation. We are happy to hand over the ownership and continued maintenance of our charging stations to an actor fully focused on providing EV-charging services that can ensure the best possible service and support of the charging stations for EV-drivers across our region. We wish Milepost all the best in their continued operation!”

The acquired sites have now been integrated into Milepost’s EV-charging network, thereby growing Milepost’s network in Sweden to include more than 700 charge points.

Milepost has previously made similar acquisitions in Sundsvall, Karlshamn, Kristianstad, Ronneby, Sölvesborg, Tingsryd, och Vallentuna.

About Milepost

Milepost develops and operates EV-charging solutions in partnership with municipalities and property owners. Its charge points are available across Sweden, enabling drivers to charge where they live, work, or visit. Milepost is backed by Obligo Investment Management and Milepost’s management team.