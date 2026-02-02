BOSS Zhipin Continues Executing Share Repurchase Program

BEIJING, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing over RMB20 million to repurchase 321,276 ordinary shares. The Company has spent over RMB113 million on share repurchases over the past two weeks. This move is part of the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns. Under its existing repurchase program, BOSS Zhipin may repurchase up to USD250 million worth of its shares by the end of August 2026.
