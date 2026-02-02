EV Bearing Market 2026 Global Market Review and Forecast to 2032

Chicago, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric vehicle bearing market was valued at 5.27 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 64.73 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 32.14% from 2024 to 2032.

In the last few years, the global electric vehicle bearing market witnessed a significant jump in demand for the product across the globe. This is in line with the rapidly expanding demand for electric vehicles. In 2022, the global sales of EVs reached around 10 million, wherein, China remained the largest contributor with more than 5.9 million units. However, it has remained a great concern among manufacturers to adapt to the rapidly changing demand for EV bearings, as most of the conventional or traditional ICE vehicle bearings are not suitable for today’s EVs and they have to make changes in the design with respect to speed, safety, and load capacity. As a result, manufacturers or OEMs are redesigning and engineering the bearings for EVs to enhance the durability and power density of EVs, which is essential to avoid premature and abrupt failures. Therefore, the global electric vehicle bearing market has started witnessing a significant growth in the demand for conductive bearings as well as ceramic bearings, which act as an insulator and are being utin electric powertrains.

Rising EV Adoption Spurs Strategic OEM Partnerships in the Global EV Bearing Market

The demand for the products is estimated to keep growing with rapidly increasing adoption of EVs around the globe. To meet the growing demand for EV bearings, several manufacturers are working and collaborating with most of the leading OEMs. Recently, in January 2023, Timken has signed a deal with Ford Motor for Providing Engineered Bearings for Ford Motor Company's Electric F-150 Lightning. Moreover, the company has also acquired an Engineered Solutions Group (iMECH) for expanding its engineered bearings portfolio. This strategic acquisition in the global EV bearing market would also allow the company to cater to the burgeoning demand for EV bearings and cross-sell them. Similarly, NBC Bearings, one of the largest manufacturers of EV bearings in India, has also developed specialized low-noise bearings to facilitate reduced NVH levels for EV applications, including motor and wheel hubs, in electric two- and three-wheelers. The company would primarily cater to leading players such as Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, Altigreen, and Ather Energy, among others.

Conventional Bearings Fall Short as EVs Demand Greater Speed and Load Handling

The automotive industry is currently experiencing a significant transformation with the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). As these vehicles gain traction in the EV market, it becomes essential to understand the intricacies of their components, particularly when contrasting them with their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts. Electric vehicle bearings are subjected to a temperature range that's approximately 20% higher than what traditional ICE bearings encounter. This growth temperature gradient is largely attributed to their close proximity to the electric motor and the high-speed rotations they undergo. Consequently, this necessitates a deviation in material composition and the type of lubrication utilized. When it comes to speed and load dynamics, a substantial 85% of EVs operate at higher RPMs compared to conventional vehicles. This functional characteristic demands bearings that are adept at managing expanded speeds and axial loads.

The research indicates that when conventional bearings are deployed in an EV setting, they exhibit a 30% decline in their expected lifespan. This reduction can be attributed to the distinctive functional stresses that EVs impose on these components. Material composition is another domain witnessing a shift in the global EV bearing market. A substantial 70% of EV manufacturers are now gravitating towards ceramic hybrid bearings. Their preference stems from these bearings' superior ability to endure higher temperatures and their improved resistance to electrical arcing.

Rising EV Motor Speeds Drive Demand for Hybrid and High-Performance Bearing Solutions

Technologically, the demand for bearings that accommodate high-speed rotations in EVs is paramount. Such bearings also handle challenges like maintaining lubrication and safeguarding against contaminants. Furthermore, the introduction of hybrid bearings, combining steel rings with silicon nitride components, showcases innovation in addressing the potential hazards posed by strong electrical motors in EVs. This hybrid design not only ensures operational efficiency but also prolongs the lifespan of EV powertrains.

Rapid EV Adoption Positions Asia Pacific as the Growth Engine of the Global EV Bearing Market

The global electric vehicle-bearing market is undergoing a transformative phase, with different regions witnessing varying growth trajectories. The Asia Pacific region stands out prominently in the market. By 2032, it is poised to command a market share surpassing 54% thanks to the sheer volume of electric vehicles (EVs) being produced and consumed in this region. China alone expects to have more than 15 million EVs on its roads by 2025. This growth is matched by India's ambitious target to achieve 30% electric mobility by the end of the decade, translating to about 7 million new EVs. Japan, not to be left behind, aims to register at least 2 million new EVs by 2025. This impressive growth is supported by the establishment of more than 5,000 charging stations in South Korea and more than 50,000 charging points in China. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is home to several major EV battery manufacturers, with more than 120 production facilities in China alone. Automotive hubs like Thailand and Indonesia have invested more than US$ 1 billion collectively in the past two years to foster EV infrastructure.

Electric Vehicle Bearing Market Major Players:

AB SKF

C&U Group Co., Ltd.

Fersa Bearings S.A.

ILJIN Co., Ltd.

JTEKT Corporation

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

NBC Bearings (NEI Ltd.)

NMB Technologies Corporation

NRB Bearings Limited

NSK Ltd.

NTN Corporation

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

The Timken Company

Zhejiang XCC Group Co., Ltd.

Other prominent players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

By Product

Roller Bearing Tapered Roller Bearing Needle Roller Bearing Cylindrical Roller Bearing Other

Ball Bearing Deep Groove Ball Bearing Angular Contact Bearing Self-Aligning Ball Bearing Other

Composite Bearing

Others

By Material

Steel

Ceramic

Polymer

Other

By Sale Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Category

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Application

Gearbox/Transmission

Motor

E-Axle

Wheel

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

