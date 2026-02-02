Digitalist Group oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Digitalist Group oyj
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 140862/5/4
Transaction date: 2026-01-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000591698
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 3.49 EUR
(2): Volume: 850 Unit price: 3.42 EUR
(3): Volume: 1503 Unit price: 3.3 EUR
(4): Volume: 1158 Unit price: 3.21 EUR
(5): Volume: 1659 Unit price: 3.55 EUR
Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 7170 Volume weighted average price: 3.41053 EUR