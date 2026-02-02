Digitalist Group oyj - Managers' Transactions

 | Source: Digitalist Group Oyj Digitalist Group Oyj

Digitalist Group oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

 Issuer: Digitalist Group oyj

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 140862/5/4


 

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-01-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000591698

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL 


 


 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 3.49 EUR 

(2): Volume: 850 Unit price: 3.42 EUR 

(3): Volume: 1503 Unit price: 3.3 EUR 

(4): Volume: 1158 Unit price: 3.21 EUR 

(5): Volume: 1659 Unit price: 3.55 EUR 


 

Aggregated transactions (5): 

Volume: 7170 Volume weighted average price: 3.41053 EUR


Recommended Reading