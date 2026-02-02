Labrador Gold’s Board of Directors Sends Letter to Shareholders Warning of Dissident Attempt to Seize Corporate Cash

Urges Shareholders to Act Today and Vote ONLY on the BLUE Proxy or VIF to Protect LabGold from a Self-Serving Dissident Who is Attempting to Take Control Without Paying Shareholders a Premium

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LAB | FNR: 2N6) (“LabGold” or the “Corporation”) today announced that it has filed and will commence mailing of a Letter to Shareholders (the “Letter”) in connection with the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on February 24, 2026 (the “Meeting”). In the Letter, the Board of Directors of the Corporation (the “Board”) outlines serious concerns regarding an attempt by Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (the “Dissident”) and its principal, Kulwant (Kal) Malhi, to gain control of the Corporation’s cash for self-serving interests.

The Letter can be accessed HERE.

The Dissident’s No-Premium Takeover Attempt Threatens Shareholder Value

The Dissident is attempting to gain effective control of LabGold without paying a premium to all shareholders, while exposing shareholders to the downside risk of conflicted capital allocation decisions without any corresponding compensation. The Dissident and its nominees have clear conflicts of interest and a history of shareholder value destruction, raising serious concerns that they could redirect the Corporation’s cash for purposes that do not benefit all shareholders. Once the Corporation’s cash is spent, shareholders cannot vote it back, underscoring the importance of protecting LabGold’s financial resources from a self-serving dissident.

The Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote “FOR” all LabGold’s resolutions and vote “AGAINST”/”WITHHOLD” on the Dissident’s resolutions. Vote ONLY on the BLUE Form of Proxy ( BLUE Proxy) or BLUE Voting Instruction Form ( BLUE VIF) in line with the Corporation’s recommendations and disregard any GOLD proxy materials you may receive from the Dissident.

The Corporation’s Management Information Circular and related proxy materials for the Meeting are available at www.TheFutureofLAB.com.

About Labrador Gold Corp.

LabGold is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in Eastern Canada.

The Hopedale property covers much of the Archean-age Florence Lake greenstone belt, which extends over 60 kilometers. While typical of greenstone belts globally, the area has been underexplored. LabGold’s work to date has identified gold anomalies in rocks, soils, and lake sediments across a three-kilometer section of the northern portion of the belt. Five gold occurrences lie along this trend, four of which were discovered by LabGold. Additional anomalous gold values occur across approximately 40 kilometers of the southern portion of the belt. Recent exploration has also demonstrated potential for copper, nickel, and cobalt.

The Borden Lake project near Chapleau, Ontario lies immediately southeast of Discovery Silver Corp’s Borden gold mine. Past exploration by LabGold identified two anomalous gold zones based on geochemistry and geophysics.

The Corporation has 170,009,979 common shares issued and outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LAB.

