Super Bowl Sunday is Canada’s biggest “night in” — and 8 million plus are part of it

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians get ready to settle in for Super Bowl Sunday, the data suggests the biggest game of the year doesn’t just draw viewers, it sparks a full night of rituals, from food delivery and salty snacks to beer and sports betting.

Vividata shows 8.4 million Canadians will be following the Super Bowl, reinforcing the game’s status as a rare mass cultural moment. New insights from Vividata’s SCC | Study of the Canadian Consumer also show that 56 per cent of Super Bowl viewers are not regular-season NFL watchers, reinforcing how the event reaches well beyond core sports fans.

“As Canadians gear up for Super Bowl Sunday, what stands out is just how broad the event’s reach is and how many viewers are tuning in for the moment, not the regular season,” said Pat Pellegrini, President & CEO, Vividata. “This is one of the rare occasions that still delivers mass reach in Canada, and it triggers behaviours that go well beyond what’s happening on the field.”

A mass event that reaches beyond core fans

Vividata data shows the Super Bowl consistently draws Canadians who are not regular NFL viewers, positioning the broadcast as an accessible “big moment” viewing event even for casual or non-sports audiences. When the game was last televised, 44 per cent reported being regular-season NFL viewers, while 56 per cent were not.

The Super Bowl audience also skews older, with 50+ Canadians over-indexing for viewership. The profile includes a higher concentration of empty nesters, reinforcing how the event brings together a broad cross-section of households looking for a shared cultural moment.

Advertising that cuts through — and prompts action

The Super Bowl is widely known as a showcase for high-profile creative — and in Canada, the audience is highly attentive to advertising. Vividata data shows 90 per cent of Super Bowl viewers noticed an ad in the past week, and they are 12 per cent more likely than the average Canadian to have noticed an ad while watching TV.

That attention translates into action. Compared to the average Canadian, Super Bowl viewers are more likely to search online after seeing a TV ad, visit a website, make a purchase, visit a retail or restaurant location, and recommend a product or service to others.

“The Super Bowl is one of the few moments where advertising still feels like part of the entertainment,” said Pellegrini. “Super Bowl viewers aren’t just noticing ads, they’re more likely to act on them, whether that’s searching, visiting a site, or making a purchase.”

Beyond the broadcast, the Super Bowl drives distinct game-day behaviours. Vividata data shows viewers are more likely to order in, snack on party foods, drink beer, and place sports bets.

SUPER BOWL FUN FACTS: WHAT CANADIAN VIEWERS DO ON GAME DAY

Food delivery is part of the ritual

• More than half of Super Bowl viewers (52.9 per cent) report using food delivery services — and they’re more likely to be heavy users and place higher-value orders.

Salty snacks are on the menu

• Super Bowl viewers are more likely than average Canadians to snack on party staples like snack/party mix (10 per cent more likely), tortilla chips & cheese snacks (6 per cent), and popcorn (7 per cent).

Beer, including local craft, is a natural companion

• Nearly two-thirds (66.2 per cent) of Super Bowl viewers aged 19+ drank beer in the past six months, and they are more likely to drink imported and local craft beer.

Sports betting is part of the experience for many adults

• More than one-quarter (26 per cent) of Super Bowl viewers aged 19+ placed a sports bet in the past year. Among those who bet, the mean wager is $62.03. Prop bets and parlays stand out among the bet types more likely to be placed by Super Bowl bettors.

