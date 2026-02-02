Vitaquest International LLC Opens World-Class Probiotics Suite

WEST CALDWELL, N.J., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitaquest International LLC, a leading supplement contract manufacturer, has opened a state-of-the-art Probiotics Manufacturing Suite in Parsippany, New Jersey, expanding its capabilities to meet growing customer demand and support the continued growth of the probiotics market.

“As customer interest in probiotics continues to accelerate, we are investing heavily to stay ahead of what’s next,” said Patrick Brueggman, President and CEO of Vitaquest. “This new Probiotics Suite reflects our commitment to building best-in-class capabilities that help our partners grow with confidence.”

The new facility, which features two blending rooms and four encapsulation rooms, offers customers several benefits:

100% increased probiotics capacity to future-proof operations

Ability to formulate with additional probiotic strains

Capability to develop new product formats and personalized wellness solutions

Quality that exceeds global standards to anticipate increasing scrutiny

Complementing the new Probiotics Suite, Vitaquest’s granulation and drying facility acquired in 2023 provides critical upstream support for complex probiotic formulations. The facility allows controlled pre-treatment of challenging raw materials to improve flow, reduce moisture, and standardize particle size before probiotic incorporation. By conditioning materials prior to exposure to live cultures, Vitaquest helps protect probiotic viability while enabling a wider range of functional ingredients, all within a single quality system and manufacturing partner.

“The Probiotics Suite reinforces our position as a leader in probiotics and demonstrates our commitment to continually investing in our facilities and people,” said Tom Halligan, chief manufacturing officer. “Vitaquest continues to set the standard for excellence in probiotic supplement manufacturing to help brands bring science-driven products to market with confidence.”

Probiotics is one of the fastest-growing segments in the supplement industry, with demand for probiotic supplements and fortified foods and beverages increasing alongside consumer recognition of probiotics' role in digestion, immunity, cognitive health, and more. According to Nextin Research™’s Supplement Trends , nearly one-third of supplement users have taken a probiotic in the past 12 months.

“Brands that want to tap into the massive probiotics opportunity need an experienced manufacturer that understands the technicalities of working with living organisms,” said Terry Coyle, chief innovation officer. “Vitaquest has the experience and now the enhanced facility to ensure precise handling, formulation, and environmental control throughout every stage of manufacturing to maintain product stability, ensure potency, and deliver supplements that meet regulatory and consumer quality expectations.”

Brands interested in touring the Probiotics Suite can contact Vitaquest or learn more at Vitaquest.com .

About Vitaquest International LLC

Headquartered in West Caldwell, New Jersey, USA, Vitaquest International LLC is an industry-leading contract manufacturer and development partner for dietary supplements and functional foods. A leader in the design and development of new, standards-based quality initiatives, a comprehensive commitment to quality — called TotalQ™ — is at the core of Vitaquest as a company. With over 45 years of history, Vitaquest has the market insight, global reach, and scale of operations to support emerging and existing consumer brands from the idea to the store shelf — with flawless execution in every phase.

