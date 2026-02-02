Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size to Reach USD 63.26 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rapid Testing Adoption and Molecular Diagnostics Advancements – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

As per SNS Insider, the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 28.42 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 63.26 billion by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.35% during the forecast period of 2026-2035. The market is growing steadily as the healthcare infrastructure is focusing on early disease detection, rapid testing, and better surveillance to control infectious diseases effectively.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 28.42 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 63.26 Billion

CAGR: 8.35% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





Get a Sample Report of Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9569

The U.S. Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from USD 8.66 Billion in 2025E to USD 18.17 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.71%. Growth is driven by high disease burden, improved healthcare infrastructure, broad adoption of molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, and considerable investments in laboratory automation and digital health technologies.

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Propel Market Expansion Globally

The market for infectious disease diagnostics is growing due in large part to rising infectious illness prevalence and rising demand for quick, precise diagnosis. To enhance early identification, patient management, and epidemic control, hospitals, clinics, and labs are investing in cutting-edge molecular, immunoassay, and point-of-care testing technologies. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure and interaction with digital health platforms further boost testing efficiency. Continuous developments in high-throughput testing, microfluidics, and AI-assisted diagnostics are propelling industry growth.

High Costs of Advanced Diagnostic Tests and Limited Healthcare infrastructure

The market for infectious disease diagnostics is hampered by the high expense of sophisticated diagnostic procedures and the inadequate healthcare infrastructure. Budgetary restrictions frequently prevent small and mid-sized clinics, hospitals, and labs from implementing molecular, immunoassay, and point-of-care testing options. Integrating new diagnostics with existing laboratory operations and digital health systems might be technically demanding.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report are

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

bioMérieux SA

Siemens Healthineers AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

QIAGEN N.V.

Hologic Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Grifols S.A.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

SD Biosensor, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

Trinity Biotech plc

Genetic Signatures Ltd.

Need Any Customization Research on Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9569

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

Molecular Diagnostics held the largest market share of 42.75% in 2025 due to its high sensitivity, accuracy, and ability to detect pathogens at early stages. Point-of-Care Tests are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.12% during 2026–2035 driven by demand for rapid results and decentralized testing.

By Disease Type

Viral diagnostics accounted for the highest market share of 38.60% in 2025 owing to high testing demand for influenza, HIV, hepatitis, and emerging viral outbreaks. Parasitic testing is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 11.05% through 2026–2035 supported by rising incidence in tropical regions and improved detection technologies.

By End-User

Hospitals dominated with a 46.20% share in 2025 due to high patient inflow, advanced laboratory infrastructure, and availability of skilled professionals. Research Institutes are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 10.55% during the forecast period supported by increased funding for infectious disease research and diagnostic innovation.

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales held the largest share of 40.50% in 2025 as hospitals and laboratories prefer direct procurement for advanced diagnostic instruments and reagents. Online Channels are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.20% through 2026–2035 driven by smaller laboratories and clinics adopting digital procurement platforms.

Regional Insights:

The North America Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is dominated, holding a 36.87% share in 2025, driven by strong adoption across the U.S. and Canada. Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories continue investing in rapid testing and digital health integration.

The Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.87% during 2026–2035. Growth is driven by rising infectious disease burden, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and increasing adoption of rapid and molecular diagnostics across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025 , Abbott expanded its Alinity molecular diagnostics portfolio, enhancing automated PCR testing for HIV, hepatitis, and respiratory viruses, improving lab efficiency and diagnostic accuracy while supporting large‑scale infectious disease detection across clinical and public health settings.

, Abbott expanded its Alinity molecular diagnostics portfolio, enhancing automated PCR testing for HIV, hepatitis, and respiratory viruses, improving lab efficiency and diagnostic accuracy while supporting large‑scale infectious disease detection across clinical and public health settings. In December 2025, Roche launched the cobas BV/CV PCR assay, enabling rapid, accurate detection of bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis from a single sample, improving diagnosis and patient management. The assay supports high-throughput laboratory workflows efficiently.

Purchase Single User PDF of Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9569\

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

POINT-OF-CARE & RAPID DIAGNOSTICS ADOPTION – helps you assess the percentage of healthcare facilities adopting rapid and point-of-care infectious disease diagnostics, indicating market readiness and access.

– helps you assess the percentage of healthcare facilities adopting rapid and point-of-care infectious disease diagnostics, indicating market readiness and access. TESTING VOLUME & LABORATORY UTILIZATION – helps you evaluate annual test volumes, laboratory utilization rates, and workflow efficiency to identify capacity constraints and scaling opportunities.

– helps you evaluate annual test volumes, laboratory utilization rates, and workflow efficiency to identify capacity constraints and scaling opportunities. TURNAROUND TIME & TIME-TO-RESULT PERFORMANCE – helps you benchmark average testing turnaround times and speed-to-result across diagnostic technologies, impacting clinical outcomes and demand.

– helps you benchmark average testing turnaround times and speed-to-result across diagnostic technologies, impacting clinical outcomes and demand. DIAGNOSTIC ACCURACY & TECHNOLOGY MIX – helps you compare sensitivity, specificity, and adoption rates of molecular versus immunoassay methods to guide technology investment decisions.

– helps you compare sensitivity, specificity, and adoption rates of molecular versus immunoassay methods to guide technology investment decisions. REGULATORY CLEARANCE & COMPLIANCE LANDSCAPE – helps you track approval timelines, emergency authorization pathways, and compliance with FDA, CE, ISO, and other global standards.

– helps you track approval timelines, emergency authorization pathways, and compliance with FDA, CE, ISO, and other global standards. DISTRIBUTION REACH & DIGITAL INTEGRATION – helps you understand geographic penetration, supply chain efficiency, and the integration of diagnostics with digital reporting, eHealth, and telemedicine platforms.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 28.42 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 63.26 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.35% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Technology (Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays, Microbiological Culture, Point-of-Care Tests, Others)

• By Disease Type (Bacterial, Viral, Fungal, Parasitic, Others)

• By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Clinics, Research Institutes, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Online Channels, Distributors, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Access Complete Report Details of Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/infectious-disease-diagnostics-market-9569

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.