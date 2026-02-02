Company announcement

No. 06/2026

2 February 2026

Final transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 14 August 2025, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500m and a maximum of 3,700,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 January 2026.

Today, Netcompany announces the final transaction carried out under the current share buyback programme.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 26 January 2026 to 30 January 2026:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 26/01/2026 16,000 344.58 5,513,280 27/01/2026 19,000 340.99 6,478,810 28/01/2026 17,000 341.39 5,803,630 29/01/2026 20,000 336.56 6,731,200 30/01/2026 11,500 337.05 3,876,075 Accumulated for the period 83,500 - 28,402,995 Accumulated under the programme 1,702,396 - 499,997,685

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of restricted share units, Netcompany owns a total of 2,059,915 treasury shares corresponding to 4.3% of the total share capital.

