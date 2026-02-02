emoji™ Marble Dash Demo Now Live on Epic Ahead of Community Sale

PARIS, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The emoji™ Marble Dash demo is now available on PC, giving players their first hands-on experience with the game’s competitive, physics-driven marble racing. Early ecosystem access opens through the upcoming Community Sale, while Immutable quests let players participate outside the core game.





Your First Chance to Play emoji™ Marble Dash

Players can access the emoji™ Marble Dash demo on PC via the Epic Games Store .

The demo introduces the game’s racing mechanics and competitive multiplayer focus, giving players an opportunity to try the experience and test their skills before full launch.

What the Playable Demo Offers

The demo puts players into fast, momentum-driven races where emoji™ characters speed across themed tracks atop rolling marbles. Each run rewards control, timing, and smart navigation, creating a competitive experience that is easy to pick up but challenging to master.

Players can also experiment with ability cards that boost speed, increase damage, or enhance resistance, adding a tactical layer to each race. The experience is built around multiplayer competition, encouraging smart decisions and strategic play.

At the same time, new Immutable quests linked to the demo are active on Immutable Play. Players can complete a set of simple tasks to earn exclusive early rewards.

Community Sale and Whitelist Registration

The emoji™ Marble Dash Community Sale starts on the 23rd, February 2026, with whitelist registration open on the official website. The sale offers supporters the opportunity to purchase $EMJ tokens at a discounted rate ahead of the Token Generation Event (TGE).

Whitelist spots are limited and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, giving registered participants priority access when the sale opens. Players interested in taking part are encouraged to register early to secure a spot.

Play Now and Get Early Access

The demo is available on PC on the Epic Games Store

Players are invited to try the demo and register for the newsletter to be whitelisted for the Community Sale .

About Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI)

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (“CBI”) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth (compartment E2). CBI focuses on the development of blockchain-related activities, including gaming, digital assets, and immersive entertainment experiences.

For more information, visit: www.cbicorp.io and www.emojimarbledash.com

About emoji™ – The Iconic Brand

emoji company GmbH is the owner of the globally registered emoji™ brand, protected across a vast range of goods and services in more than 150 countries. The company manages a portfolio of over 1,000 trademarks and more than 25,000 emoji™ brand icons and designs, available for licensing, merchandising, and promotional use worldwide.

The emoji™ brand collaborates with over 1,400 licensing partners globally and is recognized as one of the most influential lifestyle brands worldwide.

For licensing inquiries: licensing@emoji.com

Website: www.emoji.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c24f974-dbc5-4c08-9824-01a2f2d50e34