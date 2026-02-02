Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Completes V1 Protocol Launch as Momentum Pushes Funding Past $20M

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The decentralized finance sector is beginning to show renewed momentum as 2026 gets underway. After an extended period in which many protocols remained stuck in development or failed to translate ambition into usable products, market attention is gradually returning to platforms that are moving from theory into execution.





Investors have become increasingly selective, focusing less on promises and more on tangible progress. Against this backdrop, a new credit-focused ecosystem has started to draw interest as it transitions from a prolonged build phase into an active, user-facing environment. Historically, this shift—from roadmap to live functionality—has often marked the point at which broader market recognition begins to form.

What is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Building

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a decentralized protocol designed to modernize the way we think about lending and borrowing. The new crypto project aims to create a non-custodial hub where users can access liquidity or earn yield without relying on traditional banks.

The vision is to build a system that is transparent, secure, and entirely governed by code. This "new crypto" gem is tackling the massive global loan market by offering users a choice between instant liquidity pools and direct, custom loan agreements.

The response from the global community has been nothing short of extraordinary. Mutuum Finance has officially pushed its funding past the $20.1 million mark. This capital inflow is backed by a rapidly growing base of more than 19,900 individual holders.

In the world of defi crypto, such a high number of early participants is a strong signal of trust and long-term potential. It shows that the protocol is not just a niche tool for a few experts, but a platform that is attracting thousands of people who believe in the future of decentralized banking.

A Proven Record of Growth and Engagement

The journey of the MUTM token has been a masterclass in steady, structured appreciation. The distribution of the token began in early 2025 with an initial price of just $0.01. Since that time, the protocol has moved through several development stages, leading to a massive 300% surge in value.

Today, the project is in Phase 7, and MUTM is priced at $0.04. For those who have followed the project from its early days, this growth represents a consistent reward for their early support.

To maintain a high level of community energy, Mutuum Finance features a 24-hour leaderboard. This system is designed to reward active participation every single day. The top contributor during each 24-hour window receives a $500 bonus in tokens, which has created a competitive and vibrant environment.

This gamified approach to funding has helped the project maintain its momentum even during periods of broader market volatility. It ensures that the top crypto contenders of tomorrow are being built by an active and rewarded community today.





Tokenomics and Global Accessibility

The economic structure of Mutuum Finance is built for sustainability and fair distribution. The project has a total supply of 4 billion tokens. A significant 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) has been specifically allocated for the early funding and community stages.

To date, over 840 million tokens have already been sold. This means that a large portion of the community allocation is already in the hands of holders, and the remaining supply for the current phase is shrinking daily. To make the project accessible to everyone, the team has introduced MUTM payment options that include direct card access.

This allows new users to join the ecosystem without having to navigate the often complex world of decentralized exchanges. By making it easy to participate, Mutuum is ensuring that its growth is not limited by technical barriers.

V1 Activation: The Final Countdown

The most exciting news for the community is the successful activation of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet . This is a major top crypto milestone because it means the code is now live and being tested by real users. You can now interact with the actual lending pools and see how the interest-bearing mtTokens function in a live environment. This is the moment when the project moves from being a new crypto idea to a functional financial tool.

With the V1 launch complete and Phase 7 selling out faster than any previous stage, the window for early entry is closing. The project has already announced a confirmed official launch price of $0.06. This means that entering at the current $0.04 rate offers an immediate advantage before the token even hits public exchanges.

As the protocol moves toward its next major phase, the sense of urgency among investors is palpable. The transition to the final development stages is where the most significant defi crypto breakthroughs often happen. For those who have been watching from the sidelines, the completion of the V1 launch is the clearest signal yet that Mutuum Finance is ready for the global stage.