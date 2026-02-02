Trident Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option and Expected Proceeds of $18.6 Million to Fully Fund Expanded 2026 Drilling at Saskatchewan Gold Projects

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (“Trident” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced bought deal financing (the “Bought Deal Offering”), the underwriters led by Haywood Securities Inc., and including Research Capital Corporation (collectively, the “Underwriters”), have exercised the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 600,000 common shares of the Company that will qualify as “flow-through shares” within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”) (each, a “FT Share”) at a price of $3.76 per FT Share, increasing the aggregate gross proceeds to the Company under the Bought Deal Offering to $17,296,000.

Due to strong investor demand, the Company has additionally announced a concurrent non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 348,000 FT Shares at a price of $3.76 per FT Share for additional gross proceeds to the Company of $1,308,480 to accommodate certain strategic investors (the “NBPP”, and together with the Bought Deal Offering, the “Offerings”). The FT Shares issued under the Offerings will be issued on a prospectus-exempt basis pursuant to the ‘listed issuer financing exemption’ (“LIFE”) under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The gross proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used for further exploration, mineral resource expansion and drilling at Trident’s gold projects located in the La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan, as Canadian Exploration Expenses as defined in paragraph (f) of the definition of “Canadian exploration expense” in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and “flow through mining expenditures” as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) that will qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures”, which will be renounced with an effective date no later than December 31st, 2026 to the initial purchasers of FT Shares.

Jon Wiesblatt, CEO of Trident commented: “Proceeds from this financing will be used to accelerate exploration at the Company’s flagship Contact Lake Gold Project, which was strongly supported by a group of high-quality, long-term institutional and strategic investors. Trident’s recent results at Contact Lake mark a major step forward, with the fall drill program delivering a 100% success rate at the former Cameco-operated, high-grade underground mine. These results confirm the presence of robust gold mineralization and validate the significant upside potential of the project. With almost $30 million in hard and flow-through capital, Trident is exceptionally well positioned to meaningfully expand its exploration initiatives and create long-term value for shareholders.”

The Bought Deal Offering is expected to close on or about February 18th, 2026, or such other date as may be agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters (the “Closing”). Closing is subject to customary conditions, including, but not limited to, the negotiation of an underwriting agreement among the parties with respect to the Bought Deal Offering, the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The NBPP is expected to close concurrently with the Bought Deal Offering and no finder fees will be paid in connection with the NBPP.

The Offerings will be made in accordance with the ‘listed issuer financing exemption’ in Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (“Listed Issuer Financing Exemption”), to purchasers in any province of Canada, except Québec. The FT Shares issued and sold under the Offerings will not be subject to a ‘hold period’ pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an amended offering document related to the Offerings that can be accessed under the Company’s issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at tridentresourcescorp.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

In connection with the Bought Deal Offering, the Underwriters will receive an aggregate cash fee equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Bought Deal Offering.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Trident Resources and the Qualified Person for Trident as defined by NI 43-101.

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK), visit the Company’s website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com

Trident Resources Corp.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

For further information contact myself or:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., SVP Corporate Communications

Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 647-309-5130

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@tridentresourcescorp.com





NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur. These forward‐looking statements or information relate to, among other things: receipt of all approvals related to the Bought Deal Offering and NBPP; the intended use of proceeds from the Bought Deal Offering and NBPP; and the expected terms and Closing of the Bought Deal Offering and NBPP.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the conditions to closing of the Bought Deal Offering and NBPP may not be satisfied, management’s broad discretion regarding the use of proceeds of the Bought Deal Offering and NBPP, the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; compliance with extensive government regulation; general economic, market or business conditions; adverse weather and climate conditions; equipment failures, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations; decrease in the price of gold, copper and other metals, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate; failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations); increase in costs, litigation; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company’s business and results of operations; and the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company’s securities, regardless of its operating performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.