Canadian Premium Sand Inc. Announces the Resignation of a Director

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Premium Sand Inc. (“CPS” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CPS) announces that Rodrigo Sousa has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors effective January 29th. Mr. Sousa has been a director of the Company since 2018.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Sousa for his guidance, wisdom and dedication during his tenure with CPS.

About Canadian Premium Sand Inc.

The Company is developing its Wanipigow silica sand resource in Manitoba to supply fracture proppant to the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin along with other applications for high purity and low iron silica sand including the manufacture of solar and float glass. The Company is a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Its shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CPS".

