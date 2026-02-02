EYLEA HD® (aflibercept) Injection 8 mg Presentations at Angiogenesis 2026 Underscore Strength of its Clinical Profile for the Treatment of Serious Retinal Diseases

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced upcoming presentations from its ophthalmology portfolio and pipeline at the virtual Angiogenesis (Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration) annual meeting on February 7, 2026. These include new clinical data supporting the efficacy and safety of EYLEA HD® (aflibercept) Injection 8 mg for treating patients with serious retinal diseases.

“New presentations will further highlight the EYLEA HD clinical profile, showcasing its unparalleled durability, while allowing similar efficacy and safety to EYLEA 2 mg, but with fewer injections. This includes the Phase 3 data supporting EYLEA HD approval in RVO, where its durability offers the first every-two-month treatment option in the setting, prior to which monthly treatment was required with all other anti-VEGF agents,” said Boaz Hirshberg, M.D., Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, Internal Medicine at Regeneron. “In addition, while EYLEA HD allows for most patients to achieve longer dosing intervals, data will also be presented from the ELARA trial, supporting EYLEA HD approval as a monthly treatment for the small number of patients who need more frequent treatment. Presentations will show that patients who switched to monthly EYLEA HD from other anti-VEGF agents generally improved their vision, while also achieving better anatomic control.”

EYLEA HD was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO) based on data from the Phase 3 QUASAR trial, which met its primary endpoint at 36 weeks, and provides the first every-two-month treatment option for these patients who previously required more frequent treatment. At Angiogenesis, final, long-term results through the end of the trial (at 64 weeks) will be presented for the first time.

Angiogenesis will also mark the first presentation of full primary data from ELARA, a single-arm, Phase 3b trial evaluating EYLEA HD dosed every 4 weeks in previously treated patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD) or diabetic macular edema (DME). While EYLEA HD allows for most patients to achieve longer dosing intervals, with the best-in-class efficacy and safety seen with EYLEA® (aflibercept) Injection 2 mg, there are a small number of patients who still require monthly treatment even with EYLEA HD. The ELARA trial supported approval of this monthly option for some patients, while also showing that patients who switched to EYLEA HD from other anti-VEGF treatments generally improved their visual acuity while also achieving better anatomic control of retinal swelling.

The most common adverse reactions (≥3%) reported in patients treated with EYLEA HD across approved indications were cataract, conjunctival hemorrhage, corneal epithelium defect, intraocular pressure increased, ocular discomfort/eye pain/eye irritation, retinal hemorrhage, vision blurred, vitreous detachment and vitreous floaters.

The full list of Regeneron presentations at Angiogenesis:

Presentation title Presenter Presentation time (EST) Correlation of Foveal Invasion with Visual Function at Baseline in the Regeneron SIENNA Geographic Atrophy C5 Inhibitor Trial Glenn J. Jaffe 11:20am Safety and Efficacy of Aflibercept 8 mg in Patients With nAMD or DME: Primary Results from the Phase 3b ELARA Trial David M. Brown 4:45pm Aflibercept 8mg in Retinal Vein Occlusion: Final Results from the QUASAR Study* Varun Chaudhary 4:55pm Safety Profile of Aflibercept 8 mg: A Pooled Analysis of the CANDELA, PULSAR, PHOTON, and QUASAR Trials John A. Wells 5:05pm

*Bayer-run trial

About EYLEA HD

Over a decade ago, Regeneron introduced EYLEA, a vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor, and transformed the treatment paradigm for certain serious chorioretinal vascular diseases. With a well-established efficacy and consistent safety profile from 16 pivotal trials, EYLEA is approved to treat vision-threatening conditions that impact patients from their earliest days, such as retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), to their later years, including diabetic macular edema (DME), diabetic retinopathy (DR), macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO) and wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD).

Pushing the boundaries of science further to meet patient needs, EYLEA HD was developed to achieve comparable efficacy and safety to EYLEA, but with fewer injections. EYLEA HD is supported by a robust body of research and is currently approved in the U.S. to treat patients with wAMD, DME, DR and RVO.

EYLEA HD (known as Eylea™ 8 mg in the European Union and Japan) is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Bayer AG. Regeneron maintains exclusive rights to EYLEA and EYLEA HD in the U.S. Bayer has licensed the exclusive marketing rights outside of the U.S., where the companies share equally the profits from sales of EYLEA and EYLEA HD.

About Ophthalmology Development at Regeneron

At Regeneron, we relentlessly pursue groundbreaking innovations in eye care science to help maintain the eye health of the millions of Americans impacted by vision-threatening conditions. Our expertise in angiogenesis and decades of research serve as our foundation, fueling our ongoing ambition to further innovate new solutions for patients. Our robust and diverse research and development program in ophthalmology includes efforts to potentially address additional serious eye diseases. This includes the ongoing Phase 3 SIENNA clinical trial in geographic atrophy, as well as additional novel candidates for uveitis, glaucoma and thyroid eye disease.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION AND INDICATIONS

INDICATIONS

EYLEA HD® (aflibercept) Injection 8 mg is a prescription medicine approved for the treatment of patients with Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) and Macular Edema following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO).

EYLEA® (aflibercept) Injection 2 mg is a prescription medicine approved for the treatment of patients with Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Macular Edema following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), and Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) (0.4 mg).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

EYLEA HD and EYLEA are administered by injection into the eye. You should not use EYLEA HD or EYLEA if you have an infection in or around the eye, eye pain or redness, or known allergies to any of the ingredients in EYLEA HD or EYLEA, including aflibercept.

Injections into the eye with EYLEA HD or EYLEA can result in an infection in the eye, retinal detachment (separation of retina from back of the eye) and, more rarely, serious inflammation of blood vessels in the retina that may include blockage. Call your doctor right away if you or your baby (if being treated with EYLEA for Retinopathy of Prematurity) experience eye pain or redness, light sensitivity, or a change in vision after an injection.

In some patients, injections with EYLEA HD or EYLEA may cause a temporary increase in eye pressure within 1 hour of the injection. Sustained increases in eye pressure have been reported with repeated injections, and your doctor may monitor this after each injection.

In infants with Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP), treatment with EYLEA will need extended periods of ROP monitoring.

There is a potential but rare risk of serious and sometimes fatal side effects, related to blood clots, leading to heart attack or stroke in patients receiving EYLEA HD or EYLEA.

The most common side effects reported in patients receiving EYLEA HD were cataract, increased redness in the eye, injury to the outer layer of the eye, increased pressure in the eye, eye discomfort, pain, or irritation, bleeding in the back of the eye, blurred vision, vitreous (gel-like substance) detachment, and vitreous floaters.

The most common side effects reported in patients receiving EYLEA were increased redness in the eye, eye pain, cataract, vitreous detachment, vitreous floaters, moving spots in the field of vision, and increased pressure in the eye.

The most common side effects reported in pre-term infants with ROP receiving EYLEA were separation of the retina from the back of the eye, increased redness in the eye, and increased pressure in the eye. Side effects that occurred in adults are considered applicable to pre-term infants with ROP, though not all were seen in clinical studies.

You may experience temporary visual changes after an EYLEA HD or EYLEA injection and associated eye exams; do not drive or use machinery until your vision recovers sufficiently.

These are not all the possible side effects of EYLEA HD or EYLEA. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please click here for full Prescribing Information for EYLEA HD and EYLEA.

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

Regeneron pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerates drug development using our proprietary technologies, such as VelociSuite®, which produces optimized fully human antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. We are shaping the next frontier of medicine with data-powered insights from the Regeneron Genetics Center® and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, enabling us to identify innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow Regeneron on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook or X.

Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Regeneron” or the “Company”), and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements concern, and these risks and uncertainties include, among others, the nature, timing, and possible success and therapeutic applications of products marketed or otherwise commercialized by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, “Regeneron’s Products”) and product candidates being developed by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, “Regeneron’s Product Candidates”) and research and clinical programs now underway or planned, such as Regeneron’s ophthalmology program as discussed or referenced in this press release (including EYLEA HD® (aflibercept) Injection 8 mg); the likelihood, timing, and scope of possible regulatory approval and commercial launch of Regeneron’s Product Candidates and new indications for Regeneron’s Products, including those referenced above; uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and commercial success of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates and the impact of studies (whether conducted by Regeneron or others and whether mandated or voluntary), including the studies discussed or referenced in this press release, on any of the foregoing or any potential regulatory approval of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (including the research programs discussed or referenced in this press release) may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; the ability of Regeneron’s collaborators, licensees, suppliers, or other third parties (as applicable) to perform manufacturing, filling, finishing, packaging, labeling, distribution, and other steps related to Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; the ability of Regeneron to manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates and risks associated with tariffs and other trade restrictions; safety issues resulting from the administration of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates (such as those referenced above) in patients, including serious complications or side effects in connection with the use of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates in clinical trials; determinations by regulatory and administrative governmental authorities which may delay or restrict Regeneron’s ability to continue to develop or commercialize Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight impacting Regeneron’s Products, research and clinical programs, and business, including those relating to patient privacy; the availability and extent of reimbursement or copay assistance for Regeneron’s Products from third-party payors and other third parties, including private payor healthcare and insurance programs, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit management companies, and government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid; coverage and reimbursement determinations by such payors and other third parties and new policies and procedures adopted by such payors and other third parties; changes to drug pricing regulations and requirements and Regeneron’s pricing strategy; other changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the healthcare industry; competing products and product candidates (including biosimilar products) that may be superior to, or more cost effective than, Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; unanticipated expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and selling products; the ability of Regeneron to meet any of its financial projections or guidance and changes to the assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; the potential for any license, collaboration, or supply agreement, including Regeneron’s agreements with Sanofi and Bayer (or their respective affiliated companies, as applicable), to be cancelled or terminated; the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics, or pandemics on Regeneron's business; and risks associated with litigation and other proceedings and government investigations relating to the Company and/or its operations (including the pending civil proceedings initiated or joined by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts), risks associated with intellectual property of other parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto (including without limitation the patent litigation and other related proceedings relating to EYLEA® (aflibercept) Injection), the ultimate outcome of any such proceedings and investigations, and the impact any of the foregoing may have on Regeneron’s business, prospects, operating results, and financial condition. A more complete description of these and other material risks can be found in Regeneron’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025. Any forward-looking statements are made based on management’s current beliefs and judgment, and the reader is cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements made by Regeneron. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update (publicly or otherwise) any forward-looking statement, including without limitation any financial projection or guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Regeneron uses its media and investor relations website and social media outlets to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Regeneron is routinely posted and is accessible on Regeneron's media and investor relations website (https://investor.regeneron.com) and its LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/regeneron-pharmaceuticals).

Contacts: Media Relations

Julie Block

Tel: +1 914-826-7083

julie.block@regeneron.com Investor Relations

Mark Hudson

Tel: +1 914-847-3482

mark.hudson@regeneron.com



